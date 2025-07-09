The incredible numbers behind Christian Horner’s time at Red Bull

Christian Horner leaves Red Bull with an impressive list of achievements during his time at the F1 team.

The 51-year-old Briton was sacked by Red Bull with immediate effect after a 20-year stint as team principal.

Horner joined Red Bull from the very start of its foray into F1 back in 2005 and has been an ever-present part of the team, overseeing all 405 grand prix starts.

From the back of the grid to the front

During his spell as F1’s longest-serving team principal, Horner led Red Bull to eight drivers’ world championships and six constructors’ world titles.

Horner helped Red Bull go from back-of-the-grid back markers to a dominant force in F1 over two separate spells of success.

Red Bull have won 124 grand prix under Horner’s leadership, taken 107 pole positions and 287 podium finishes.

Sebastian Vettel claimed Red Bull’s first win (and 1-2) at the 2009 Chinese Grand Prix and would go on to secure the team’s first drivers’ and constructors’ titles the following year.

Vettel would go on to enjoy something of a dynasty with Red Bull, as the team and driver combo won four consecutive world championship doubles until a major rules shake-up in 2014.

Christian Horner

A second era of Red Bull dominance

Verstappen ended Red Bull’s title drought in 2021 when he defeated Lewis Hamilton in a controversial Abu Dhabi finale.

The Dutchman won three further successive world titles under Horner’s watch, while Red Bull scored further constructors’ championships in 2022 and 2023.

Red Bull managing director Oliver Mintzlaff paid tribute to Horner’s legacy following the confirmation of his sacking on Wednesday.

"We would like to thank Christian Horner for his exceptional work over the last 20 years," Mintzlaff said.

"With his tireless commitment, experience, expertise and innovative thinking, he has been instrumental in establishing Red Bull Racing as one of the most successful and attractive teams in Formula 1.

"Thank you for everything, Christian, and you will forever remain an important part of our team history."