LIVE F1 UPDATES: Belgian Grand Prix - Friday Practice
F1 is finally back after a long summer break with the Belgian Grand Prix at the legendary Spa-Francorchamps.
Friday practice awaits us with rain in the air.
Keep an eye out for any potential grid penalties with both Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen rumoured to be starting from the back of the grid this weekend.
The rain is now very heavy - good timing for everyone as FP1 has just ended.
Chequered flag out: Sainz, Leclerc, Verstappen, Russell, Stroll, Albon, Ricciardo, Tsunoda, Hamilton and Perez.
The track is pretty damp with drivers returning to the pit lane.
Ricciardo is back out on inters, though.
A busy track with five minutes to go.
Rain is on its way though.
The track is clear again - FP1 is back underway with 10 minutes to go.
"There is a problem with the high voltage system," Steiner tells Sky when asked about Magnussen's issue.
Order with 20 minutes to go: Sainz, Leclerc, Verstappen, Russell, Stroll, Albon, Ricciardo, Tsunoda, Hamilton and Perez.
Red flag - Magnussen has stopped out on track, on the exit of Turn 1.
Stroll sets a strong time in the Aston Martin, level with Russell - 0.8s off the pace.
Ricciardo goes fifth in the McLaren, 0.3s off Albon ahead.
Sainz goes quickest on the softs with a 1m46.538s, 0.2s clear of Verstappen.
Russell moves into third.
Verstappen among six drivers to get grid penalties for this weekend.
Albon goes second on the softs, 1.3s off Verstappen's top time of a 1m46.755s.
A bit of a lull on track - only Alonso, Albon and Lawson circulating at the moment with 32 minutes on the clock.
Hamilton moves up to second on the mediums, 1.6s off.
Order after 20 minutes: Verstappen, Leclerc, Sainz, Russell, Perez, Ricciardo, Norris, Alonso Vettel and Albon.
Looks like Schumacher will start from the back of the grid, rather than 10 places.
Verstappen improves again to a 1m46.755s, 2.3s ahead of Sainz.
Confirmed penalties for Leclerc, Verstappen, Bottas, Norris, Ocon and Schumacher.
The first five will start at the back of the grid; Schumacher only 10 places currently.
An issue for Ocon. He's crawling back into the pit lane.
Latifi is under investigation for an unsafe release into the path of Verstappen.
Verstappen goes 2.2s clear at the top of the timesheets.