Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
LIVE

2025 F1 United States GP Race LIVE: Advantage Verstappen in Austin?

Full live text commentary for the F1 United States Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas

Full live text commentary for the F1 United States Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas

19 Oct 2025
20:20
9/56 - VSC ends

Somehow Norris has slipped 1.9secs behind Leclerc during that VSC - that's about one second further behind than he was before the VSC

20:18
8/56 - Top 10

With two drivers dropping out of the top ten, time for an update

1- Verstappen

2- Leclerc

3- Norris

4- Hamilton

5- Piastri

6- Russell

7- Tsunoda

8- Bearman

9- Hulkenberg

10- Alonso

20:17
7/56

Sainz attempts to go inside at the tricky multi-line Turn 15 left-hander but Antonelli would swing across and find a Williams at his rear... and crunch

Sainz is out and Antonelli is running at the back of the field now

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT
20:16
6/56 - Virtual Safety Car

Seventh place Kimi Antonelli is facing the wrong way at Turn 15 and Carlos Sainz has come to a stop... sensing that might not be a coincidence, they were running line astern

Virtual Safety Car

20:12
5/56

Norris needs to get past Leclerc very soon as the Ferrari is haemorrhaging time to Verstappen up ahead - already three seconds after four laps.

He's pulled alongside down the back straight a couple of times, but Leclerc has him covered 

20:11
4/56

Norris is stuck in a Ferrari sandwich at the moment with Leclerc within touching distance in front, while having Hamilton threatening him behind.

Piastri is tantalisingly close to getting into Hamilton's DRS range but not quite as yet - he is 1.2s behind in fifth

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT
20:09
3/56

Max Verstappen is getting the hammer down, quickly exceeding DRS range with almost two seconds between himself and Leclerc in second.

Leclerc on the other hand has Norris all over his rear wing

20:08
2/56

Carlos Sainz gets the jump on Oliver Bearman for eighth before Yuki Tsunoda does the same for ninth

20:07
2/56

Top 10 after Lap 1

1- Verstappen

2- Leclerc

3- Norris

4- Hamilton

5- Piastri

6- Russell

7- Antonelli

8- Bearman

9- Sainz

10- Tsunoda

Alex Albon in trouble in lap one after an incident on track, he is running at the back, five seconds behind Hadjar

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT
20:06
1/56

Not the best start from Verstappen but he does just enough to baulk Norris into Turn 1, which is enough to allow Leclerc to take the outside and then the inside into Turn 2

20:05
START

Max Verstappen protects his pole into Turn 1, but Leclerc sweeps past Norris into second place around the outside

Hamilton and Piastri get the better of Russell in 4th, 5th and 6th

20:04
Red... red... red... GREEN

The United States Grand Prix is GO

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT
20:01
Warm-up lap gets underway

Everyone gets away, the countdown to lights out start now

20:00
Split strategies at Ferrari

Charles Leclerc is leaving nothing to chance, he's heading into this race with soft tyres - a two-stop ahead for the Monegasque?

19:57
Almost time for lights out

Questions to answer:

  • Will Oscar Piastri mirror, signal, manoeuvre into Turn 1 today?
  • Will Max Verstappen and Lando Norris take each other on a trip across the run-off?
  • Will Charles Leclerc be right there to capitalise if the above happens?
  • Will Nico Hulkenberg break his point-less streak?
  • Will the female fans allow Carlos Sainz to get out of the venue unscathed
  • Will the drivers pull off the cowboy hats on the podium?

Not long to wait for these - and more - questions to be answered...

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT
19:51

Oops! Liam Lawson gets a brand new rear-wing on the grid after the jack accidentally breaks his previous one as they released his Racing Bulls car from it.

 

19:45
Gone with the wind

The wind caused a few issues for drivers through the esses yesterday - for reference, Google Isack Hadjar crash - but today the wind is both up again and going in the other direction.

How do we know? Well, there are a couple of - erm - 'modestly-sized' flags fluttering above the circuit. 

Actually, they're probably still considered modestly-sized in American terms, anyway. 

19:39
And Mercedes?

George Russell has been very good at staying out of trouble in 2025 and has racked up some quietly impressive results all season.

While a back-to-back win might require some fate to intervene from fourth, he showed in the Sprint he isn't afraid to have a go.

Watch out for Kimi Antonelli too. The Italian has had a season of learning tracks in an F1 car but he - like Oliver Bearman, who starts a very creditable eighth - looked far more comfortable in qualifying with the benefit of that invaluable realtime experience from the Sprint

George Russell
George Russell
Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT
19:35
What about Ferrari?

Well, Ferrari's weekend has largely summed up its whole season - quick in practice, nowhere in qualifying, salvaged a solid Sprint result and then prove competitive in qualifying despite all sorts of first run dramas.

Charles Leclerc cleaned up as Verstappen and Norris took chunks out of each other last year, so he's well placed in third to take advantage again, while Hamilton looked very racy en route to fourth in the Sprint and he does love COTA...

Could be thorn in the side of Piastri at the very least.

19:33
Max Verstappen to beat?

Yes... but...

He was a winner on Saturday and mighty over a single lap in both qualifying sessions, but the man himself is less convinced about whether his Red Bull has the long race pace to match McLaren.

Piastri being out of position helps in that regard and Norris might be willing to accept a safe second if his team-mate can't make progress rather than risk going toe-to-toe with a 'little to lose' Verstappen as he did last year.

That said, COTA is easier to pass around than at recent tracks, while McLaren won't want Verstappen to gather any more momentum as that 56 point margin to Piastri is noticeably dwindling

19:22
US Grand Prix Starting Grid (after penalties applied)

United States Grand Prix starting grid

2025 F1 United States Grand Prix - Starting Grid
PosDriverNat.Team
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
5Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP
6Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team
7Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
8Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
9Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing
10Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
11Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
12Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
13Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing
14Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
15Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team
16Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
17Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
18Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing
19Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
20Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT
19:17

Lando Norris gets away from second place, mercifully clear of team-mate Oscar Piastri, who has work to do from sixth place having struggled throughout the session to get it hooked up.

While the Sprint showed you can be right at the front and still be caught up in drama, but for sure Piastri will be anxious at the prospect of so many cars around him

Oscar Piastri
Oscar Piastri
19:14

Just over 24 hours have passed since the dust settled on a dramatic US GP Sprint Race that ended with Max Verstappen strolling to victory and two McLarens looking rather second hand.

We didn't have long to pore over the details before we were straight back into qualifying for today's 56-lap showpiece.

Once again it was Verstappen stealing McLarens thunder as he targets a third Grand Prix win in four full-length races, the Dutchman taking a comfortable pole position despite a timing blunder that prevented him from completing his second flyer

19:04
Howdy partners!

Yeee haw, here we are!

Little more than an hour left to go before we kick off with the United States Grand Prix from Austin in Texas.

Keep it Crash.net for the latest live text commentary where you'll get all the action and reaction from a potentially pivotal moment in this season's bristling title battle

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
2025 F1 United States GP Race LIVE: Advantage Verstappen in Austin?
1h ago
Max Verstappen
WSBK News
Nicolo Bulega reveals details of post-race Toprak Razgatlioglu talks
1h ago
Nicolo Bulega, ToprakRazgatlioglu, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Toprak Razgatlioglu highlights missed opportunity despite WorldSBK title success
3h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK, title celebration. Credit: Gold and Goose.
BSB Results
2025 British Superbikes: Brands Hatch (Showdown) - Race Results (3)
3h ago
Danny Kent, BSB, 2025, Brands Hatch, Showdown
WSBK News
“Monster” Toprak Razgatlioglu “still got more to give” after third WorldSBK title
3h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Phil Marron, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

BSB News
Kyle Ryde wins 2025 BSB Championship at Brands Hatch finale
4h ago
Kyle Ryde, 2025 Oulton Park BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
WSBK News
Toprak Razgatlioglu reacts to winning 2025 WorldSBK title
6h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Toprak Razgatlioglu wins 2025 World Superbike Championship
6h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu wins the 2025 WorldSBK Championship.
WSBK Results
2025 Spanish WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 2
6h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK Results
2025 Spanish WorldSBK Race 2 Results
6h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.