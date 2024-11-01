2024 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Sprint Qualifying as it happened

Piastri beats Norris to Brazil sprint pole

Oscar Piastri pipped McLaren F1 teammate Lando Norris to pole position for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix sprint race.

Norris looked the heavy favourite for pole position throughout the three sessions in sprint qualifying.

After the first run in SQ3, Norris was nearly 0.3s clear of his teammate, with the McLarens going out first on the soft tyres.

Piastri returned to the track and put together a fine lap to topple Norris for pole for the sprint.

The good news for Norris is that F1 title rival Max Verstappen could only manage fourth.

Verstappen will start just behind Charles Leclerc, with just under a tenth between the pair.

Carlos Sainz secured fifth ahead of George Russell, while Pierre Gasy led the midfield in seventh for Alpine.

Liam Lawson’s impressive form continued with eighth ahead of Alex Albon and Ollie Bearman.

You can read our full report here.