Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix: Friday practice updates LIVE!

Live text coverage of Friday practice from the 2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix.

F1 heads to Monza for the Italian Grand Prix and the 16th round of the 2025 season. 

Monza marks Ferrari's home race and the Scuderia head into the event off the back of a disastrous double DNF last time out at Zandvoort. Both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc crashed out of a chaotic Dutch Grand Prix, and Ferrari will be desperate to rebound on home soil.

However, Hamilton heads into his first Italian Grand Prix as a Ferrari driver with a five-place grid penalty for failing to slow under double waved yellow flags on his way to the grid last Sunday.

In the title race, Oscar Piastri holds a 34-point advantage following his win in the Netherlands, coupled with a devastating retirement for McLaren teammate and chief championship rival Lando Norris. 

McLaren will once again begin the weekend as favourites, but can Ferrari, Mercedes, or Max Verstappen's Red Bull do anything to halt their current F1 dominance?

2025 F1 ITALIAN GP: FRIDAY SCHEDULE

  • 12.30 BST - FP1 (60 minutes)
  • 4pm BST - Practice (60 minutes)
05 Sep 2025
12:46
Albon back on top

Albon has returned to the top of the times on hard tyres with a lap 0.093s quicker than what Verstappen managed.

Leclerc has slotted into third, ahead of Norris, Russell and Ferrari teammate Hamilton. 

The order is constantly changing during these early stages as the drivers get a feel for things. 

12:43
Verstappen goes top

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen has just gone fastest with a 1m21.166s on medium tyres. 

The Red Bull driver usurps Alex Albon's Williams at the very top by 0.313s.

12:37
Leclerc leads Ferrari 1-2

Hamilton immediately posts the fastest times to go nearly half a second clear of Red Bull's Max Verstappen. 

Teammate Leclerc quickly demotes Hamilton to P2 as he goes even quicker to make it a Ferrari 1-2.

It's very early on here but that will go down well with the Tifosi.

12:35
Hamilton heads out

Hamilton has emerged from the garage and hit the Monza track as a Ferrari driver for the first time. 

This is a very special moment for the seven-time world champion in front of a rapturous Tifosi as Piero Ferrari watches on from the back of the garage. 

12:30
FP1 is go

We have a green light at the end of the pitlane and we are underway for opening practice. 

12:22
Monaco secures F1 future in fresh deal

F1 has this morning announced a contract extension with the Monaco Grand Prix for the iconic race to remain on the calendar until at least 2035.

It is the second contract extension for Monaco in less than 12 months, further cementing F1's crown jewel as a key fixture in the calendar. 

“The streets of Monaco have been echoing with the sound of Formula 1 since the earliest days of
the sport, so I’m delighted to announce the extension of this fantastic event to 2035," F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali said.

"It is an iconic race that is loved by all drivers and fans, with a unique vibe thanks to its location on the world’s most glamorous Principality. I would like to say a special thank you to His Serene Highness, Prince Albert II of Monaco, Michel Boeri, President of the Automobile Club of Monaco and everyone involved in securing the long-term future of this historic partnership.”

12:17
Advantage firmly with Piastri

Oscar Piastri looks to be in control of the title race after claiming his seventh win of the season in Zandvoort, while McLaren teammate and chief rival Lando Norris retired with an oil leak. 

That leaves Norris 34 points behind Piastri and playing catch up across the remaining nine races. Norris has taken the retirement well and is looking forward not backwards, while Piastri insists the events of last weekend will not change his risk approach. 

McLaren are expected to once again be the team to beat at Monza, but which driver will come out on top?

Piastri will sit out of opening practice and Formula 2 frontrunner Alex Dunne steps in to participate in his second FP1 of the season for the reigning world champions. 

Oscar Piastri
Oscar Piastri
12:10
Can Ferrari bounce back after race to forget?

It was a race to forget for Ferrari at the Dutch Grand Prix as both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc crashed out as the team suffered a disastrous double DNF in Zandvoort. 

Ferrari have an immediate chance to bounce back and it comes on home soil as they prepare to race in front of their passionate and adoring Tifosi crowd. 

There is huge pressure on Ferrari given their underwhelming start to the season. Leclerc claimed a brilliant victory here 12 months ago but a repeat seems incredibly unlikely.

A battle to make the podium behind the dominant McLarens seems more likely, but Hamilton's task to end his podium drought will be made harder due to the fact he has to serve a five-place grid penalty for a pre-race infringement last Sunday. 

This weekend, the spotlight will firmly be on Ferrari and Hamilton. 

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton
Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton
12:02
Buongiorno!

Hello and welcome to Crash.net's live coverage of Friday practice at the 2025 Italian Grand Prix. 

We have two hour-long practice sessions coming up from the legendary Monza circuit, with FP1 coming up first at 12.30 BST. 

Jos Verstappen
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
Lewis Hamilton
Guenther Steiner, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
Lance Stroll

