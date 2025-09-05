2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix: Friday practice updates LIVE!

F1 heads to Monza for the Italian Grand Prix and the 16th round of the 2025 season.

Monza marks Ferrari's home race and the Scuderia head into the event off the back of a disastrous double DNF last time out at Zandvoort. Both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc crashed out of a chaotic Dutch Grand Prix, and Ferrari will be desperate to rebound on home soil.

However, Hamilton heads into his first Italian Grand Prix as a Ferrari driver with a five-place grid penalty for failing to slow under double waved yellow flags on his way to the grid last Sunday.

In the title race, Oscar Piastri holds a 34-point advantage following his win in the Netherlands, coupled with a devastating retirement for McLaren teammate and chief championship rival Lando Norris.

McLaren will once again begin the weekend as favourites, but can Ferrari, Mercedes, or Max Verstappen's Red Bull do anything to halt their current F1 dominance?

2025 F1 ITALIAN GP: FRIDAY SCHEDULE