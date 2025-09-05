2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix: Friday practice updates LIVE!

Monaco secures F1 future in fresh deal
F1 has this morning announced a contract extension with the Monaco Grand Prix for the iconic race to remain on the calendar until at least 2035.
It is the second contract extension for Monaco in less than 12 months, further cementing F1's crown jewel as a key fixture in the calendar.
“The streets of Monaco have been echoing with the sound of Formula 1 since the earliest days of
the sport, so I’m delighted to announce the extension of this fantastic event to 2035," F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali said.
"It is an iconic race that is loved by all drivers and fans, with a unique vibe thanks to its location on the world’s most glamorous Principality. I would like to say a special thank you to His Serene Highness, Prince Albert II of Monaco, Michel Boeri, President of the Automobile Club of Monaco and everyone involved in securing the long-term future of this historic partnership.”