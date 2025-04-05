|2025 F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (3)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m27.965s
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m27.991s
|3
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m28.077s
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m28.414s
|5
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m28.497s
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m28.524s
|7
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m28.554s
|8
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m28.603s
|8
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m28.785s
|10
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m28.786s
|11
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m28.846s
|12
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m29.104s
|13
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m29.126s
|14
|Jack Doohan
|AUS
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m29.767s
|15
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m29.772s
|16
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m30.084s
|17
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m30.134s
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m30.183s
|19
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m30.267s
|20
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m30.621s
2025 F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!
Live text commentary of qualifying for the 2025 F1 Japanese Grand Prix
- Qualifying gets underway from 7am UK time.
- Final practice results from the 2025 F1 Japanese Grand Prix
Norris tops the session from Piastri, Russell, Leclerc and Verstappen.
The session won't resume.
Fire.
0.026s between Norris and Piastri at the top of the order.
Piastri leads Russell, Leclerc, Hamilton, Albon, Gasly, Verstappen, Tsunoda, Hadjar and Norris.
Russell improves his personal best but stays second - within a tenth of Piastri.
A 1m27.991s for Piastri as he lowers the benchmark. Norris has just run wide at Degna 2.
Verstappen goes a tenth ahead of Tsunoda.
He's 0.4s off Russell's pace now. Let's see what Verstappen can do.
Tsunoda is running on a new set of softs as he gears up for his first qualifying session for Red Bull.
Russell leads Leclerc, Hamilton, Piastri, Norris, Tsunoda, Gasly, Hadjar, Alonso and Bearman.
He surges to the top of the timesheets with a 1m28.385s, 0.3s ahead of Piastri.
Piastri, Leclerc, Norris, Hamilton, Russell, Tsunoda, Gasly, Hadjar, Alonso and Bearman is the top 10 currently.
A tidy session from Tsunoda so far as he moves into fifth on the hard tyres, 0.691s off Piastri.
He splits the two McLarens with a good time there.
Piastri goes 0.3s clear of Leclerc at the top of the timesheets.
Top 10: Leclerc, Hamilton, Norris, Piastri, Tsunoda, Lawson, Alonso, Verstappen, Hadjar and Sainz.
A 1m29.107s for Leclerc, which puts him 0.3s ahead of Norris at the top of the timesheets.
Final practice at Suzuka is back underway. 46 minutes on the clock. Hopefully there's no more stoppages.
The current order: Verstappen, Antonelli, Sainz, Lawson, Tsunoda, Bortoleto, Hulkenberg and Doohan.
There's another fire. This time it's at the hairpin.
The session has been halted at Suzuka.
The final 60 minutes of practice this weekend is underway at Suzuka.
McLaren led a 1-2 in second practice at Suzuka, with Piastri ahead of Norris at the top of the timesheets. Norris was on course to smash Piastri's time, however. So there's more to come from the two McLarens.
It was a stop-start session with four red flags impacting the running in FP2.