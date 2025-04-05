Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
LIVE

2025 F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!

Live text commentary of qualifying for the 2025 F1 Japanese Grand Prix

05 Apr 2025
04:34
FP3 results
2025 F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (3)
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m27.965s
2Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m27.991s
3George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m28.077s
4Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m28.414s
5Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m28.497s
6Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m28.524s
7Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m28.554s
8Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing1m28.603s
8Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m28.785s
10Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m28.786s
11Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m28.846s
12Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m29.104s
13Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m29.126s
14Jack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 Team1m29.767s
15Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m29.772s
16Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m30.084s
17Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m30.134s
18Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m30.183s
19Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m30.267s
20Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m30.621s
04:31
Chequered flag

Norris tops the session from Piastri, Russell, Leclerc and Verstappen.

04:30
News from the FIA

The session won't resume. 

04:24
Red flag

Fire. 

04:22
Norris makes it a McLaren 1-2

0.026s between Norris and Piastri at the top of the order.

04:21
Into the final 10 minutes

Piastri leads Russell, Leclerc, Hamilton, Albon, Gasly, Verstappen, Tsunoda, Hadjar and Norris.

04:18
Russell improves

Russell improves his personal best but stays second - within a tenth of Piastri.

04:17
Piastri lowers the benchmark

A 1m27.991s for Piastri as he lowers the benchmark. Norris has just run wide at Degna 2.

04:16
Verstappen

Verstappen goes a tenth ahead of Tsunoda.

04:15
Tsunoda improves

He's 0.4s off Russell's pace now. Let's see what Verstappen can do. 

04:14
Time for more soft tyre runs

Tsunoda is running on a new set of softs as he gears up for his first qualifying session for Red Bull.

04:10
20 minutes on the clock

Russell leads Leclerc, Hamilton, Piastri, Norris, Tsunoda, Gasly, Hadjar, Alonso and Bearman. 

04:05
Good time from Russell

He surges to the top of the timesheets with a 1m28.385s, 0.3s ahead of Piastri.

04:00
30 minutes on the clock

Piastri, Leclerc, Norris, Hamilton, Russell, Tsunoda, Gasly, Hadjar, Alonso and Bearman is the top 10 currently. 

03:56
Tsunoda

A tidy session from Tsunoda so far as he moves into fifth on the hard tyres, 0.691s off Piastri.

03:54
Encouraging from Leclerc

He splits the two McLarens with a good time there. 

03:52
Strong time from Piastri

Piastri goes 0.3s clear of Leclerc at the top of the timesheets. 

03:51
20 minutes gone in FP3

Top 10: Leclerc, Hamilton, Norris, Piastri, Tsunoda, Lawson, Alonso, Verstappen, Hadjar and Sainz. 

03:48
Leclerc sets the pace

A 1m29.107s for Leclerc, which puts him 0.3s ahead of Norris at the top of the timesheets. 

03:44
FP3 back underway

Final practice at Suzuka is back underway. 46 minutes on the clock. Hopefully there's no more stoppages. 

03:39
10 minutes gone in FP3

The current order: Verstappen, Antonelli, Sainz, Lawson, Tsunoda, Bortoleto, Hulkenberg and Doohan.

03:37
The cause of the red flag?

There's another fire. This time it's at the hairpin. 

03:37
Red flag

The session has been halted at Suzuka. 

03:30
FP3 is underway

The final 60 minutes of practice this weekend is underway at Suzuka. 

03:24
What happened on Friday?

McLaren led a 1-2 in second practice at Suzuka, with Piastri ahead of Norris at the top of the timesheets. Norris was on course to smash Piastri's time, however. So there's more to come from the two McLarens.

It was a stop-start session with four red flags impacting the running in FP2. 

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
8m ago
2025 F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!
Lewis Hamilton
F1 Results
12m ago
2025 F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Final Practice Results
Lando Norris
F1 News
1h ago
How to watch 2025 F1 Japanese Grand Prix qualifying: Live stream for free
Yuki Tsunoda is making his Red Bull debut on home soil
Speedway News
9h ago
Tai Woffinden update provided by his wife: “His body has endured so much”
Tai Woffinden
MotoGP Feature
10h ago
Analysis: How Bagnaia Quietly Built His Strongest Start to a Season
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Lenovo, winner of The Americas Grand Prix

More News

RR News
12h ago
Steve Mercer hits “massive milestone” after life-changing Isle of Man TT crash
Steve Mercer with Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade. Credit: Instagram/Steve Mercer.
MotoGP News
12h ago
Major development tipped for Hungary MotoGP track
Balaton Park Circuit, Hungary, joins 2025 MotoGP and WorldSBK calendars
MotoGP News
12h ago
“90 percent” of reason for Honda’s improvement is pinpointed
Joan Mir
F1 News
12h ago
F1 paddock divided in judgements over Red Bull’s Liam Lawson axing
Liam Lawson
BSB News
13h ago
BSB Navarra test “not about being the fastest guy” for Glenn Irwin
Glenn Irwin, 2024 BSB Navarra test. Credit: PBM Racing Team.