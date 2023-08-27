Ferrari pits Sainz for new soft tyres. Could this trigger more pit stops ahead?
F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2023 - Race Day: LIVE UPDATES!
Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez are battling at the front of the F1 Dutch Grand Prix.
Rain continues to threaten the action at Zandvoort.
Ferrari pits Sainz for new soft tyres. Could this trigger more pit stops ahead?
The F1 rookie gets past Leclerc for 15th now. A nice move from the AlphaTauri driver.
Bottas has now overtake him at Turn 1. Must have some damage.
Russell has now got past him for 15th.
Verstappen's lead over Perez is up to 4.4s.
Alonso has now dropped to 3.5s behind.
He's now lost out to Hulkenberg.
Verstappen, Perez, Alonso, Gasly, Sainz, Albon, Ocon, Zhou, Tsunoda and Norris.
Great pace from the Aston Martin driver so far - he's running in DRS range.
Another move into Turn 1 - Hamilton gets past Leclerc.
Shortly after, Piastri gets through at Turn 3.
A great move from Piastri into Turn 1 on Bottas for 15th.
Late on the brakes - a great lunge.
He's lost out to Albon and now Ocon, relegating the Dane into ninth.
Verstappen's lead is up to 1.2s over Perez, while Alonso is in DRS range of the Mexican.
The Safety Car is back in the pits... the race is underway again!
Safety Car in this lap... no more rain expected for 25 laps.
Safety Car is still pounding round.
It should come in on the next lap with the track now clear.
Verstappen, Perez, Alonso, Gasly, Sainz, Zhou, Magnussen, Albon, Ocon, Tsunoda, Norris, Leclerc, Hamilton, Piastri, Bottas, Hulkenberg, Lawson, Russell and Stroll.
Five-second time penalty for speeding for the Alpine man.
He's currently in fourth ahead of Sainz.
On Lap 16, Sargeant has crashed his Williams again.
The race has now been neutralised.
"Did Max undercut us?"
Red Bull reply: "Yes he undercut us"
Verstappen, Perez, Alonso, Gasly, Sainz, Zhou, Magnussen, Piastri, Tsunoda, Ocon, Albon, Norris, Leclerc, Bottas, Hulkenberg, Hamilton, Lawson, Russell, Stroll and Sargeant.
Red Bull now bring Perez in from the race lead.
He rejoins in second behind Verstappen.
Red Bull decide to pit Verstappen first, not race leader Perez.
Gasly comes in as well.
Zhou, Alonso and Sainz all come in for slick tyres as the FIA enable DRS.
The track is drying up quickly here.
More rain is on the way but the slicks are faster than intermediates.
Albon and Piastri are quicker than the Red Bulls.