Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB19. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort, Netherlands,

F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2023 - Race Day: LIVE UPDATES!

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez are battling at the front of the F1 Dutch Grand Prix.

Rain continues to threaten the action at Zandvoort.

15:02
Lap 42/72

Ferrari pits Sainz for new soft tyres. Could this trigger more pit stops ahead?

15:01
Lawson on his F1 debut

The F1 rookie gets past Leclerc for 15th now. A nice move from the AlphaTauri driver.

14:59
Leclerc continues to drop back

Bottas has now overtake him at Turn 1. Must have some damage.

14:55
Bad to worse for Leclerc

Russell has now got past him for 15th.

14:52
Lap 34/72

Verstappen's lead over Perez is up to 4.4s.

Alonso has now dropped to 3.5s behind.

14:48
Leclerc struggling

He's now lost out to Hulkenberg.

14:45
Order on Lap 28

Verstappen, Perez, Alonso, Gasly, Sainz, Albon, Ocon, Zhou, Tsunoda and Norris.

14:44
Alonso in DRS of Perez

Great pace from the Aston Martin driver so far - he's running in DRS range. 

14:43
Hamilton on Leclerc

Another move into Turn 1 - Hamilton gets past Leclerc.

Shortly after, Piastri gets through at Turn 3.

14:42
Lap 25/72

A great move from Piastri into Turn 1 on Bottas for 15th.

Late on the brakes - a great lunge.

14:40
Magnussen falls down to the order

He's lost out to Albon and now Ocon, relegating the Dane into ninth.

14:38
No changes to the order

Verstappen's lead is up to 1.2s over Perez, while Alonso is in DRS range of the Mexican.

14:36
Lap 22/72

The Safety Car is back in the pits... the race is underway again!

14:35
Lap 21/72

Safety Car in this lap... no more rain expected for 25 laps.

14:34
Lap 20/72

Safety Car is still pounding round.

It should come in on the next lap with the track now clear.

14:30
14:29
Order under Safety Car

Verstappen, Perez, Alonso, Gasly, Sainz, Zhou, Magnussen, Albon, Ocon, Tsunoda, Norris, Leclerc, Hamilton, Piastri, Bottas, Hulkenberg, Lawson, Russell and Stroll.

14:28
Penalty for Gasly

Five-second time penalty for speeding for the Alpine man.

He's currently in fourth ahead of Sainz.

14:26
Safety Car deployed

On Lap 16, Sargeant has crashed his Williams again.

The race has now been neutralised.

14:24
Perez not happy

"Did Max undercut us?"  

Red Bull reply: "Yes he undercut us"

14:22
Order after the stops

Verstappen, Perez, Alonso, Gasly, Sainz, Zhou, Magnussen, Piastri, Tsunoda, Ocon, Albon, Norris, Leclerc, Bottas, Hulkenberg, Hamilton, Lawson, Russell, Stroll and Sargeant.

14:21
Lap 12/72

Red Bull now bring Perez in from the race lead.

He rejoins in second behind Verstappen.

14:19
Lap 11/72

Red Bull decide to pit Verstappen first, not race leader Perez.

Gasly comes in as well.

14:18
Lap 11/72

Zhou, Alonso and Sainz all come in for slick tyres as the FIA enable DRS.

The track is drying up quickly here.

14:17
More rain on the way

More rain is on the way but the slicks are faster than intermediates.

Albon and Piastri are quicker than the Red Bulls.

