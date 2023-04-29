That marks an end to our coverage of the sprint race in Baku.We'll be bringing you the best reaction to today's action on Crash.net and we will be back with live coverage of the 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix tomorrow. Be sure to join us then!
How the 2023 F1 Azerbaijan GP sprint race unfolded
A recap of how the first sprint race of the 2023 season unfolded.
Full results from the sprint race.
Perez has done it!
He wins the sprint race and takes eight points after overtaking Ferrari's Leclerc, who holds onto second place ahead of Verstappen.
Fourth place goes to Russell, with Sainz fifth ahead of Alonso, Hamilton and Stroll, who claims the final point on offer in eighth.
Perez starts the penultimate lap with a near-four second lead over Leclerc. He's got this in the bag, surely.
Perez has just edged clear of Leclerc with three laps to go. He's extended his gap to over two seconds now and looks comfortable at this stage.
Meanwhile, Verstappen is trying to get back within DRS range of Leclerc but is just adrift.
Norris is really struggling on his soft tyres and is forced to pit, dropping down to P18.
He had just been passed by McLaren teammate Piastri and was falling away with his tyres fading.
Perez has broken clear away from Leclerc and moves out of DRS range.
Leclerc is just over a second behind and appears to be focused on trying to keep Verstappen behind.
Perez breezes past Leclerc on the main straight after opening his DRS.
Perez finds himself in the lead at Turn 1!
Leclerc nails the restart to stay ahead of Perez.
Behind, Verstappen gets past Russell and Alonso picks off Hamilton for sixth.
Hamilton had a go at Sainz but was pushed wide, which allowed Alonso to sneak by.
The Safety Car peels back into the pit lane and we are back racing in Baku.
Verstappen is informed he has some floor damage after he and Russell made contact on that opening lap.
The world champion is not happy with Russell here and wants him to give back the position.
"Did he really drive into the side?" he said. "I don't understand how he can keep the position and he is damaging my car!"
The Safety Car has now been deployed.
The top 10 order is:
1) Leclerc
2) Perez
3) Russell
4) Verstappen
5) Sainz
6) Hamilton
7) Alonso
8) Albon
9) Norris
10) Stroll
A Virtual Safety Car has been called on Lap 2 with the wheel coming to a halt in the middle of the track.
Replays show that Tsunoda hit the wall on the opening lap, resulting in the damage which caused him to lose his wheel.
He has made it back to the pits where his team are working to fix his car.
Drama as Tsunoda has lost a wheel from his car and it's rolling down the hill on the track.
Leclerc holds his lead ahead of Perez while Russell jumps Verstappen for P3 at Turn 3!
Leclerc leads the field away for the formation lap. Not long to go!
Everyone apart from Norris (10th) and Bottas (15th) have opted to start on medium tyres.
Norris and Bottas have gone for softs.
Polesitter Leclerc is sitting trackside with a cool towel over his head as he prepares to lead the field away at the start.
1) Leclerc, Ferrari
2) Perez, Red Bull
3) Verstappen, Red Bull
4) Russell, Mercedes
5) Sainz, Ferrari
6) Hamilton, Mercedes
7) Albon, Williams
8) Alonso, Aston Martin
9) Stroll, Aston Martin
10) Norris, McLaren
11) Piastri, McLaren
12) Hulkenberg, Haas
13) Magnussen, Haas
14) Zhou, Alfa Romeo
15) Bottas, Alfa Romeo
16) Tsunoda, AlphaTauri
17) Gasly, Alpine
18) de Vries, AlphaTauri
Ocon will start from the pit lane after Alpine broke parc ferme rules, while Williams have withdrawn Sargeant's car due to the crash damage he picked up in qualifying earlier today.
A total of eight points are up for grabs for the winner of the sprint.
Here's how the points system works for the 100km dash-to-the-flag:
1st - 8 points
2nd - 7 points
3rd - 6 points
4th - 5 points
5th - 4 points
6th - 3 points
7th - 2 points
8th - 1 point
Ferrari's Leclerc has been the man to beat over one lap so far this weekend, having taken two pole positions in as many days, but the Red Bulls have been blisteringly quick in race trim.
After topping the Sprint Shootout this morning, Leclerc conceded he is concerned about Red Bull's performance on the straights, particularly when their 'super' DRS is active.
"We have seen Red Bull's DRS power," he said. "It will be a big challenge with the DRS activating after one lap in the Sprint.
"I will have pressure from behind but I will try and make the difference in the second sector."
We are just 40 minutes away from the first of six sprint races to take place during the 2023 season.
The revised format sees Saturday become a standalone, independent event which does not impact Sunday's main Grand Prix.
After topping the first-ever Sprint Shootout earlier, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will start this afternoon's 17-lap sprint ahead of Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen's Red Bulls.
Williams have withdrawn Logan Sargeant's car from the sprint race due to the crash damage he sustained in the Sprint Shootout qualifying this morning.
The American F1 rookie was due to line up 15th after reaching SQ2. Only 19 cars will start this afternoon's race.
Contract news!
The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will remain on the F1 calendar until at least the end of 2026 after penning a new three-year contract extension.
The deal was announced by F1 and the Baku City Circuit organisers ahead of Saturday's sprint race.
Alpine's torrid weekend goes from bad to worse as they confirm they have taken Esteban Ocon's car out of parc ferme conditions.
That means the Frenchmen will start both today's sprint race - and tomorrow's Grand Prix - from the pitlane.
Teammate Pierre Gasly will go from 19th on the grid later today after exhaust issues compromised his running in SQ1.