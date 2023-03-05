Crash Home
Max Verstappen (NLD), Red Bull Racing Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain, Race Day. -

How the 2023 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix unfolded

The 2023 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix is done and dusted!

Max Verstappen wins from pole position. Fernando Alonso sensationally overtakes Lewis Hamilton to claim a podium finish!

Follow all the reaction from Bahrain here with the Crash.net live blog.

16:49
Full details

Verstappen eases to Bahrain win, Alonso passes Hamilton for podium

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB19. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain, Race
16:43
Full race result

How the Bahrain GP finished up...

Nyck de Vries (NLD) AlphaTauri AT04. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain, Race Day.-
16:37
Max Verstappen wins!

Verstappen wins in Bahrain for the first time in his F1 career.

Perez, Alonso, Sainz, Hamilton, Stroll and Russell complete the top seven.

16:36
Verstappen heads onto his final lap

A perfect drive so far from the Dutchman. 

He's on course to win in Bahrain for the first time.

16:35
Battle for eighth

Gasly is now 1.6s off Bottas for eighth. Could be one to watch on the final lap.

16:33
Penalty for Hulkenberg

Five-second time penalty for track limits.

16:31
Five laps to go

Verstappen, Perez, Alonso, Sainz, Hamilton, Stroll, Russell, Bottas, Gasly and Albon is the top 10.

16:29
Alonso radio

"This is a lovely car to drive."

16:29
Error for Stroll

He runs off at Turn 10 but Russell isn't close enough to punish him.

16:26
Sainz v Hamilton

Hamilton can't get past the Ferrari - running 0.7s off in the battle for fourth.

Gasly is also closing on Bottas for eighth - 6.4s off having set the fastest lap.

16:23
Order on Lap 48

Verstappen, Perez, Alonso, Sainz, Hamilton, Stroll, Russell, Bottas, Gasly, Albon, Tsunoda, Sargeant, Zhou, de Vries, Magnussen, Hulkenberg, Norris.

OUT: Ocon, Leclerc and Piastri.

16:21
Hamilton is now behind Sainz

Another juicy battle awaits us with Hamilton right behind Sainz for fourth.

Stroll is running 7s behind this duo at the moment.

16:19
Alonso up to third!

Alonso gets past the Ferrari into Turn 11 for third. What a move from the 41-year-old.

16:18
Sainz v Alonso

Wow! They nearly touch on the exit of Turn 4.

Alonso is eyeing a podium here.

16:16
Alonso right behind Sainz

Could a podium be on here for Aston Martin? Alonso is right behind Sainz now.

16:14
We're back underway

A few drivers in the midfield have stopped under the VSC including Gasly, Albon, Tsunoda, Zhou, Sargeant, Magnussen and Hulkenberg - all on softs.

16:10
Leclerc is out!

Issue for Leclerc - he's out of the race!

16:10
Order on Lap 40

Verstappen, Perez, Leclerc, Sainz, Alonso, Hamilton, Stroll, Russell, Bottas, Albon, Gasly, Tsunoda, Sargeant, de Vries, Zhou, Magnussen, Hulkenberg and Ocon.

16:08
Alonso radio

"Yes! Let's go!" - Alonso liked one on his old rival. 

16:06
WOW!

WHAT A MOVE from Alonso.

He does the switchback on Hamilton to overtake into Turn 10.

16:04
Alonso v Hamilton

Alonso gets through but he has some oversteer into Turn 4, allowing Hamilton to get through.

16:02
Hamilton v Alonso

Alonso will have four-lap fresher tyres than Hamilton in the battle for P5.

16:01
More pit stops

Perez pits for new hards and rejoins in second ahead of Leclerc.

Aloso rejoins just behind Hamilton - crucially on better tyres now.

16:00
Ferrari pit Leclerc

Ferrari stop Leclerc for hards and he rejoins in fourth behind Alonso.

The Spaniard has yet to stop as he looks to overcut Hamilton.

15:57
Order on Lap 33

Verstappen, Perez, Leclerc, Alonso, Sainz, Hamilton Stroll, Russell, Zhou, Bottas, Albon, Gasly, Tsunoda, Sargeant, de Vries, Magnussen, Ocon, Hulkenberg and Norris.

