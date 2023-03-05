Verstappen eases to Bahrain win, Alonso passes Hamilton for podium
How the 2023 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix unfolded
The 2023 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix is done and dusted!
Max Verstappen wins from pole position. Fernando Alonso sensationally overtakes Lewis Hamilton to claim a podium finish!
Follow all the reaction from Bahrain here with the Crash.net live blog.
Verstappen eases to Bahrain win, Alonso passes Hamilton for podium
How the Bahrain GP finished up...
Verstappen wins in Bahrain for the first time in his F1 career.
Perez, Alonso, Sainz, Hamilton, Stroll and Russell complete the top seven.
A perfect drive so far from the Dutchman.
He's on course to win in Bahrain for the first time.
Gasly is now 1.6s off Bottas for eighth. Could be one to watch on the final lap.
Five-second time penalty for track limits.
Verstappen, Perez, Alonso, Sainz, Hamilton, Stroll, Russell, Bottas, Gasly and Albon is the top 10.
"This is a lovely car to drive."
He runs off at Turn 10 but Russell isn't close enough to punish him.
Hamilton can't get past the Ferrari - running 0.7s off in the battle for fourth.
Gasly is also closing on Bottas for eighth - 6.4s off having set the fastest lap.
Verstappen, Perez, Alonso, Sainz, Hamilton, Stroll, Russell, Bottas, Gasly, Albon, Tsunoda, Sargeant, Zhou, de Vries, Magnussen, Hulkenberg, Norris.
OUT: Ocon, Leclerc and Piastri.
Another juicy battle awaits us with Hamilton right behind Sainz for fourth.
Stroll is running 7s behind this duo at the moment.
Alonso gets past the Ferrari into Turn 11 for third. What a move from the 41-year-old.
Wow! They nearly touch on the exit of Turn 4.
Alonso is eyeing a podium here.
Could a podium be on here for Aston Martin? Alonso is right behind Sainz now.
A few drivers in the midfield have stopped under the VSC including Gasly, Albon, Tsunoda, Zhou, Sargeant, Magnussen and Hulkenberg - all on softs.
Issue for Leclerc - he's out of the race!
Verstappen, Perez, Leclerc, Sainz, Alonso, Hamilton, Stroll, Russell, Bottas, Albon, Gasly, Tsunoda, Sargeant, de Vries, Zhou, Magnussen, Hulkenberg and Ocon.
"Yes! Let's go!" - Alonso liked one on his old rival.
WHAT A MOVE from Alonso.
He does the switchback on Hamilton to overtake into Turn 10.
Alonso gets through but he has some oversteer into Turn 4, allowing Hamilton to get through.
Alonso will have four-lap fresher tyres than Hamilton in the battle for P5.
Perez pits for new hards and rejoins in second ahead of Leclerc.
Aloso rejoins just behind Hamilton - crucially on better tyres now.
Ferrari stop Leclerc for hards and he rejoins in fourth behind Alonso.
The Spaniard has yet to stop as he looks to overcut Hamilton.
Verstappen, Perez, Leclerc, Alonso, Sainz, Hamilton Stroll, Russell, Zhou, Bottas, Albon, Gasly, Tsunoda, Sargeant, de Vries, Magnussen, Ocon, Hulkenberg and Norris.