This weekend’s French Grand Prix will mark Hamilton’s 300th F1 race, with the seven-time world champion set to become just the sixth driver in history to reach the milestone.

Hamilton is in line to surpass former McLaren teammate Jenson Button and fellow seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher in the list by the end of the 2022 season.

Is this Mercedes' best chance to win a race in 2022? | Crash.net F1 Video of Is this Mercedes&#039; best chance to win a race in 2022? | Crash.net F1 Click to subscribe Never miss a video from Subscribe to our YouTube channel to get the latest reviews, interviews and more

Ahead of the Paul Ricard race, Hamilton named Alpine driver Alonso as the strongest competitor he has ever faced in F1.

The pair experienced a fierce rivalry as teammates at McLaren during Hamilton’s rookie F1 campaign in 2007.

Two-time world champion Alonso and Hamilton have not competed against each other at the front of the F1 grid since the Spaniard’s spell at Ferrari between 2010 and 2014.

“I think it’s difficult to say who has necessarily been my strongest competitor, because every time you’re with someone you're in a different place of your life,” said Hamilton.

"I remember the task of being alongside Fernando when I was 22, you know, I was so young mentally and of course – OK in terms of skill – but it’s a lot of pressure to go up against a great like him.

“So I would say out of pure pace, I think i would say it’s Fernando, and ability. We had some good battles, I wish we could have more. Hopefully he will continue to race, and hopefully we will have more in the future.”

Does Hamilton have a standout race?

Asked if one race is a particular standout for him, Hamilton replied: “I think the first grand prix is always going to be one, and your first win, I would say those two – or your home Grand Prix as well.”

“Probably those three are the stand out ones – 2008, 2007 – just because the whole realisation of reaching your dream is a very surreal experience.

“And it is always just going to be your first, there’s only one first, and so just getting to the first Grand Prix in 2007, the amount of sleepless nights as a family that all of us had had, not knowing whether or not we would reach our goal or reach our dream but never giving up, nonetheless, but being there.

“That’s probably the real highlight.”

When will Hamilton’s next win come?

Hamilton is currently enduring his longest winless run after failing to claim a victory since last year’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Incidentally, no driver that has surpassed 300 grand prix has gone on to win another race in their career.

Hamilton remains the only driver in F1’s history to have won at least one race in every season he has competed. He has 11 races left to continue that remarkable run.

But the 37-year-old insists he is not concerned about statistics.

“It doesn’t faze me because I am working towards getting that win,” he said.

“I do believe we will at some stage be able to compete with these guys. Whether it is this weekend or in five races time.