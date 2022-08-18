The Glazer family currently owns United but are coming under pressure from disgruntled fans to sell.

Ratcliffe (pictured above with Lewis Hamilton), 69, was involved in a bid to buy Chelsea earlier this year but lost out.

He is the CEO of Ineos, a company which own 33 percent of Mercedes F1.

A third is owned by Daimler, who own Mercedes-Benz, and the remaining third is owned by team principal Toto Wolff, explaining his vast fortune.

Ratcliffe's spokesperson told The Times: "If the club is for sale, Jim is definitely a potential buyer.

"If something like this was possible, we would be interested in talking with a view to long-term ownership.”

Ratcliffe is already involved in football. He owns French team Nice, and Swiss team FC Lausanne-Sport.