Mercedes part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to buy Manchester United
Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the billionaire who owns a share of the Mercedes F1 team, wants to buy Manchester United.
The Glazer family currently owns United but are coming under pressure from disgruntled fans to sell.
Ratcliffe (pictured above with Lewis Hamilton), 69, was involved in a bid to buy Chelsea earlier this year but lost out.
He is the CEO of Ineos, a company which own 33 percent of Mercedes F1.
A third is owned by Daimler, who own Mercedes-Benz, and the remaining third is owned by team principal Toto Wolff, explaining his vast fortune.
Ratcliffe's spokesperson told The Times: "If the club is for sale, Jim is definitely a potential buyer.
"If something like this was possible, we would be interested in talking with a view to long-term ownership.”
Ratcliffe is already involved in football. He owns French team Nice, and Swiss team FC Lausanne-Sport.