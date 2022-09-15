McLaren and Ricciardo reached an agreement to terminate his contract one year early after his struggles to match teammate Lando Norris, with McLaren signing Oscar Piastri for 2023 after winning a contract battle with Alpine for his services.

Ricciardo was determined to stay on the F1 grid next season but his options of landing a competitive drive are limited, with only three realistic seats left available at Alpine, Williams and Haas.

Speaking after last weekend’s Italian Grand Prix, the Australian admitted he is now braced for a year on the sidelines.

“I’ve certainly accepted, if I’m not to be on the grid next year, I’m okay with that,” said Ricciardo.

“So I’ve accepted that I’m not going to do everything, or my [management] team’s not going to do everything, just to put me on the grid if it’s not right or it doesn’t make sense.

“Obviously this year’s been challenging and if I am on the grid, I want to know that it’s a place that I can enjoy it and feel like I can thrive. An environment I feel I can thrive in.

“I don’t want to just jump into a car for the sake of it.”

The eight-time grand prix winner said he would use the three-week break ahead of the upcoming Singapore Grand Prix to decide what he is going to do in 2023.

“Days like this certainly are pretty frustrating,” Ricciardo said after retiring from eighth place at Monza. “But give it 24, 48 hours and I’ll get over it and try to understand what’s best for next year.

“Not in an overconfident or cocky way, but it’s not meant to be, then I’m totally okay with that. I’m not going to be too proud.

“We haven’t certainly given up on it, but that’s kind of where my head’s at, at the moment.”