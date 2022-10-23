Red Bull have been taking part in discussions with F1’s governing body over an ‘Agreed Breach Agreement’ during the United States Grand Prix weekend after the team were found guilty of breaking last season’s $145m budget cap.

The FIA has offered Red Bull terms for an ABA which include a suggested penalty, the details of which have not been made public.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has been seen meeting with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem on several occasions in the COTA paddock in Austin.

But the talks have been interrupted by the death of Red Bull co-owner Mateschitz, who passed away aged 78 on Saturday.

Ahead of Sunday's race, a Red Bull spokesperson said: "Following the passing of Mr Mateschitz, all conversations with the FIA around Cost Cap and next steps are on hold until further notice.

"The deadline for agreement has been extended and we expect talks to pick back up middle of the week."

Horner spoke publicly about the matter for the first time on Saturday morning when he blasted Red Bull’s rivals for waging a “concerted campaign for a draconian penalty” for their ‘minor’ overspend.

The Red Bull team boss slammed McLaren boss Zak Brown's accusations of cheating during a heated exchange as they faced off in the press conference.

Horner said Red Bull have been “on trial” since rumours first emerged over the Singapore Grand Prix weekend and revealed that some of his staff’s children have been subjected to bullying at school amid the “appalling” allegations.

Red Bull maintain their innocence and Horner insisted the team have had “zero benefit” from a breach he claims amounts to “a couple of hundred thousand dollars."

F1 will hold a tribute to the late Mateschitz before the national anthem in the run-up to the United States Grand Prix on Sunday.