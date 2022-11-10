F1 evaluating idea of making sprint races a standalone event 

The world championship first introduced the sprint format at three rounds in 2021, with a further three events taking place this year featuring some minor changes, including more points being awarded.

The shorter 100km Saturday races are used to determine the grid for Sunday’s main grand prix in a bid to spice up the show but the format has generated mixed reviews from fans and drivers alike.

It is understood that F1 is continuing to evaluate the idea of making the sprint a standalone event rather than being linked to the grid for Sunday, a proposal that has been raised with teams before.

World champion Max Verstappen has made it clear he is not a fan of sprint weekends because drivers cannot afford to take risks due to the knock-on effects for Sunday’s grand prix.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil, which will see the return of the format for one last time in 2022, Verstappen reiterated his stance.

“Honestly, I'm just not a big fan of it because I feel like we don't really race,” said the Red Bull driver.

“There are a few points that you get, but you also know that you can't really risk it because the main race is where you really get the points. You don't do a pitstop, so you just put on the tyre which will last the distance, right?

“With these cars, probably the racing is a little bit better. But overall, you don't really see a lot of overtaking unless there is a car out of position. So then, yeah, it's not really that fun for me.”

F1 will double the number of sprint events to six next season after agreement was reached at the FIA’s World Motor Sport Council vote in September.