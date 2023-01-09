Andretti’s long-held desire to enter F1 was boosted by last week’s announcement that the American outfit was joining forces with General Motors through their luxury brand Cadillac. However, such a move is unlikely until at least 2026, Crash.net understands.

The news came after FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem revealed he was planning to launch a formal process for expressions of interest for prospective new teams in F1.

While the FIA welcomed the developments, Andretti’s plan was met by a lukewarm response from F1, hinting at a behind-the-scenes row between the governing body and F1’s commercial rights holders Liberty Media and the teams.

An F1 spokesperson served a reminder that any new entrant request requires the agreement of both F1 and the FIA.

It is understood that a major hurdle surrounds a disagreement over the current $200m entry fee to be split between the existing teams, which is aimed at off-setting any prize money loss for the current competitors.

Reuters report a senior team figure revealed that a “strong majority” of the teams were against expanding the grid and subsequently diluting the share of revenues.

The unnamed figure described Andretti’s involvement with General Motors as being more of a “badging exercise” than a full manufacturer commitment.

They also stressed the $200 entry fee was too little on current valuation.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff and Haas team principal Guenther Steiner have been the most vocal opposition towards a potential Andretti entry and highlighted their concerns throughout last year.

One team source has suggested $500m would be a more appropriate entry fee.

So far, only Alpine and McLaren have expressed public support of Andretti's F1 bid.

With the rift between F1 and the FIA seemingly only deepening, Ben Sulayem took to social media on Sunday night as he hit out at the “adverse reaction” to Andretti’s plan.

"It is surprising that there has been some adverse reaction to the Cadillac and Andretti news," he wrote on Twitter.

"The FIA has accepted the entries of smaller, successful organisations in recent years. We should be encouraging prospective F1 entries from global manufacturers like GM and thoroughbred racers like Andretti and others.

"Interest from teams in growth markets adds diversity and broadens F1's appeal."