He is the latest son of a famous F1 driver to have been signed to a junior team, after the likes of Mick Schumacher and Enzo Fittipaldi.

Sebastian’s father, Juan Pablo, won seven grands prix for Williams and McLaren between 2001 and 2006. He took a best finish of third place in the drivers’ standings - in 2002 and 2003 - as he emerged as one of Michael Schumacher’s main rivals.

Now son Sebastian, who was previously a Red Bull athlete, is aiming to follow in his father’s footsteps by reaching F1.

“Excited to announce I am now part of Red Bull’s Official Junior Team,” he wrote in a post on Instagram.

“This past year, I became part of the brand’s athletes and now we will work together for the ultimate goal: F1.”

The 17-year-old Colombian-American made his single-seater debut in 2020, racing in both the ADAC Formula 4 and Italian Formula 4 championships with Prema.

Montoya’s first podiums came during his second season competing in those championships as he finished ninth and fourth respectively in 2021.

He took his first single-seater victory last year, taking two victories on his way to seventh in the Formula Regional Asian Championship.

Montoya also contested the 2022 Formula Regional European Championship with Prema, finishing 13th, and made his FIA F3 debut with Campos Racing during an impressive cameo at Zandvoort in which he claimed two eighth-place finishes.