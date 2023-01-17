Lewis Hamilton 2020 Mercedes car part is being auctioned - and it’s affordable (just!)
An original and signed part of Lewis Hamilton’s 2020 Mercedes F1 car could be yours.
A side-panel of the W11’s rear wing is being auctioned off for charity here with the asking price at €3,000 (£2,700 / $3,300).
Hamilton drew level with Michael Schumacher for all-time most F1 championships wins in this car.
All proceeds will go to a charity that supports disabled sportspeople.
What does €3,000 buy you?
An original part of the Mercedes-AMG car signed by Lewis Hamilton.
Side panel of the 2020 World Championship season Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 W11 rear wing - featuring Epson and Crowdstrike sponsor branding
Signed by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton in December 2022.
Intensive research was carried out to develop the world champion side wing with aerodynamic slats
Dimensions: Approx. 80 x 80 cm.
Materials: carbon.
Built into a quality frame.
Including official certificate from Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (image will be provided later in the course of the auction).