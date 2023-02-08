When does F1 2023 season start? All the dates and timings

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton's rivalry is set to resume this year, particularly if Mercedes can deliver a car that is capable of threatening to throw the Red Bull driver off of his throne.

Hamilton is coming off the worst statistical season of his career and, aged 38, knows time is running out to secure an all-time record eighth F1 championship. But Verstappen is favourite to claim a third in a row.

When is F1 preseason testing?

The only preason test is in Bahrain, at the Bahrain International Circuit, on February 23-25.

A week later, the real business begins...

When does F1 2023 season start?

The F1 2023 season season begins at the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix on March 3-5.

Explained: New rules for F1 2023 season Video of Explained: New rules for F1 2023 season

The F1 2023 calendar will deliver a record-breaking 23 races.

After the season-opener in Bahrain, F1 heads to Saudi Arabia on March 19 then Australia and Azerbaijan in April.

The first-ever F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix is the penultimate race of the year, on November 18.

A week later the season concludes at the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where Verstappen and Hamilton have such notorious history.

The F1 Chinese Grand Prix was cancelled meaning the original plan to have 24 races was reduced.

Where will F1 stage sprint races?

The FIA have given the green light for six sprint races in 2023 - an increase from three in 2022.

The location for the six sprint races have been confirmed as being in Azerbaijan, Austria, Belgium, Qatar, the USA and Brazil.

What is the F1 2023 driver line-up?

Many things have changed in the F1 2023 driver line-up!

Sebastian Vettel has retired, meaning Fernando Alonso switches to Aston Martin from Alpine. Alpine failed to get rookie Oscar Piastri, but will pair Pierre Gasly with Esteban Ocon. Piastri instead went to McLaren to replace the ditched Daniel Ricciardo.

Nyck de Vries debuts for AlphaTauri as Gasly's replacement. Nico Hulkenberg replaces the axed Mick Schumacher at Haas. Logan Sargeant debuts in place of Nicholas Latifi for Williams.