Lewis Hamilton and George Russell’s team will unveil their W14 challenger on Wednesday February 15, the first big step as they attempt to end Red Bull’s dominance.

Mercedes will add “10 horsepower”, Formu1a.uno report, and will not abandon the “zeropod” concept.

The aerodynamic philosophy will largely stay - with the radiators positioned internally to decrease the exposed surface, the report claims.

Staff at Brackley have reportedly put in extra shifts to compensate for delays in getting the W14 ready.

Some parts were produced late in the factory because modifications were made.

Power units are expected to be better across the entire F1 grid, however.

Mercedes are not expected to make significant changes to their livery, and will continue with black and grey.

More carbon will be visible, which is present to reduce the car’s weight.