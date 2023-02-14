Vasseur confirms only “marginal changes” to Ferrari’s race team for 2023

Vasseur replaces Mattia Binotto as Ferrari team boss for F1 2023, making the move from Alfa Romeo.

Despite having the quickest car for the majority of 2022, Ferrari were unable to capitalise on it, with a combination of poor reliability and strategy blunders to blame for their failed title charge.

Speaking in an interview on Ferrari’s official website following the launch of their new challenger, Vasseur confirmed that there would only be minor changes to how the race team operates before assessing how they perform in the opening races of the season.

“As we said before, it’s a very short notice and it’s very difficult to make big changes in an organisation,” he explained.

“We will do some marginal changes in the organisation on the race team operation and let’s see after Bahrain and the first couple of races what we will do.”

Ferrari haven’t won the drivers’ championship since 2007, finishing runner-up on seven occasions since then with Felipe Massa, Fernando Alonso, Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc.

So it’s no surprise to hear that Vasseur is targeting both titles in 2023.

“I think when you are Scuderia Ferrari after 2022 where the team finished P2,” he added. You can’t have an objective other than to win. I don’t want to say that it will be easy because I think on the grid we will have Red Bull and Mercedes with exactly the same target.

“Only one team will win and only one driver will win the championship. At the end of the day we need to have this kind of target and we need to have the mindset of doing a better job tomorrow than today, and to be always trying to improve the system.”