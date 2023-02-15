FIRST LOOK: W14 unveiled as Mercedes return to black for F1 2023

Drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell were on hand to help unveil the W14 as Mercedes held their now-traditional launch event at Silverstone.

After returning to their classic silver livery for 2022 Mercedes have reverted to an all-black colourscheme, similar to the one they ran in 2020 and 2021.

Mercedes’ 2023 challenger is due to go straight on track for a 100km shakedown run at the British Grand Prix venue, with both drivers taking it in turns to complete the car’s first laps.

The German manufacturer is aiming to bounce back from a hugely disappointing 2022 campaign in which the team slipped behind Red Bull and Ferrari to third place in the F1 constructors’ championship.

Mercedes’ W13 was plagued by porpoising and bouncing problems the team struggled to get on top of during a season that saw the Silver Arrows' streak of eight successive constructors’ titles come to an end.

Russell claimed the team's sole victory on his way to condemning Hamilton to a rare defeat to a teammate in his maiden season with Mercedes following his promotion from Williams.

After suffering what was statistically the worst season of his F1 career - the first campaign without a win or pole position - 38-year-old Hamilton will hope the W14 is the car that enables him to challenge for a record-breaking eighth world title in 2023.

"Our hopes and expectations are always to be capable of fighting for a World Championship," said Mercedes boss Toto Wolff.

"However, our competitors were very strong last year, and we are playing catch-up. Racing at the front requires resilience, teamwork, and determination. We face up to every challenge, we put the team first, and we will leave no stone unturned in the chase for every millisecond.

"This year, we are going all in to get back in front."

Rounding out a busy week of launch events, Alpine will be the 10th and final team to reveal their 2023 car on Thursday in London.