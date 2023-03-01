An ultra successful 2022 campaign for Red Bull was overshadowed by a team orders row between Verstappen and Perez at the penultimate race of the season in Brazil.

After struggling for pace in the closing stages of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Perez was instructed to allow Verstappen through on the understanding the Dutchman would give the place back if he could not overtake fifth-placed Fernando Alonso.

Having failed to catch Alonso, Verstappen defied a team request to swap positions with Perez in order to help the Mexican’s bid to claim second place in the F1 drivers’ championship.

It was reported that Verstappen’s actions were payback for believing Perez had cost him the chance to win the Monaco Grand Prix by crashing on his final lap of qualifying.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner admitted the heated disagreement was the result of a team mistake and insisted the pair have put the incident behind them.

But ahead of the new season, which starts at this weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix, Perez has stressed the need for Red Bull to work together to fend off the challenge posed by Ferrari and Mercedes.

"It's always important to work as a team and obviously if I see that I don't receive support when I need it, I won't give it either," Perez told Fox Sports Mexico.

"That's obvious, but I don't expect any of that.

"I think we are very clear about the important thing, it will be a very intense season, surely with six cars fighting for the championship, so it will be very important to work as a team in many races.”

Perez, who won two races in 2022, is hoping for an improvement this year after finishing two places and 149 points behind two-time world champion Verstappen.