“I understood Lewis Hamilton’s frustration” after frank Ferrari radio rant

Lewis Hamilton was justified in his annoyance at the F1 Miami Grand Prix, it is claimed.

Hamilton and Ferrari endured the latest in a growing line of drab Formula 1 weekends last time out.

It bubbled over into irritated radio exchanges between Hamilton and his race engineer Riccardo Adami.

Hamilton was sarcastic when he said: "Have a tea break while you're at it…”

He also complained about “not good teamwork”.

Ferrari had asked Hamilton and teammate Charles Leclerc to swap positions, eventually doing so twice.

It was to no avail, because Leclerc finished seventh and Hamilton eighth.

'I understood Lewis Hamilton frustration' at Miami GP

“It’s frustration continuing on from qualifying,” racing driver Alice Powell told Channel 4 about Hamilton’s radio ranting.

“Clearly, they are not happy with where they’re ending up.

“They feel that they should be further up. But they don’t seem to have the pace.

“Lewis isn’t happy in the Ferrari. He had a good result in the sprint race but qualifying was a disaster for him.

“He felt he was getting held up by Leclerc. Then Leclerc let him through. There was a gap, so they eventually swapped them around again.”

Powell noted that Ferrari’s decisiveness with their race strategy is frequently a weak point.

“They’re not” effective with their decision-making during grands prix, she said.

Powell added: “I understood Lewis’ frustration. It was several laps where it was quite clear that Lewis had the extra pace.

“I did expect him to stretch his legs when he got in front of Charles, but it wasn’t to be.”

The great Michael Schumacher never publicly criticised Ferrari, Martin Brundle reminded Hamilto.=n.

However, while the radio exchanges created headlines, it has been noticed that Ferrari have far bigger problems to contend with.

The famous Italian F1 manufacturer was told that the radio complaining was “meaningless” in comparison to more severe issues with the SF-25.

Hamilton’s best grand prix finish in 2025 driving for Ferrari has been P5. It has been an underwhelming start to his huge move from Mercedes.

Theories have been shared that he is still struggling with a leftover difficulty from his time at Mercedes.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

