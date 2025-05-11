2025 French MotoGP: Race updates LIVE!

Johann Zarco was able to streak clear of Marc Marquez during the wet French Grand Prix - something that "really worried" the LCR team.
Read Lucio Cecchinello's reaction to his rider's victory here
Johann Zarco sensationally won the French MotoGP, his home race.
Johann Zarco was able to streak clear of Marc Marquez during the wet French Grand Prix - something that "really worried" the LCR team.
Read Lucio Cecchinello's reaction to his rider's victory here
Marc Marquez has extended his championship lead to 22 points after riding to a safe second in the French GP.
But it wasn't a ride without incident, as he explains here
Ducati denied a spot in the record books by Honda. Explained here...
Joan Mir crashed in the early stages of the race - here's an update on the Honda rider.
The emotion in the crowd is quite something.
We've had an impromptu rendition of the national anthem, as well as Zarco's name being chanted.
The fans went nuts when Zarco was interviewed after his historic win.
Marc Marquez is second in a big day for his championship, while Fermin Aldeguer gets a first MotoGP podium!
What a stunning result for Honda rider Johann Zarco at his home round, the French MotoGP at Le Mans.
Johann Zarco takes the chequered flag and wins the French Grand Prix - the first Frenchman to do so since 1954.
He is a MotoGP winner again, Honda is a MotoGP winner again. What. A. Day!
The crowd is blowing the roof off this place.
One lap to go! Zarco leads by 20 seconds.
No rear grip left for Acosta. He's getting lots of movement on the gas and loses third to Aldeguer on the way out of Turn 6.
Two laps to go for Zarco who is 19.1s clear at the front.
Aldeguer is hounding Acosta for third now.
If it stays as is, Marc Marquez will lead the championship by 22 points.
Alex Marquez has gone down at Turn 11 and is out!
Three laps to go. Zarco is 18s up the road. He is so close to a dream win, the first for France on home soil since 1954!
Pedro Acosta is third, after Alex Marquez's crash.
But Fermin Aldeguer is chasing him down.
Four laps to go!
Four laps to go. Zarco is almost 17s clear at the front now. Marc Marquez is second. Acosta third but has Aldeguer coming for him.
Vinales is fifth, Alex Marquez sixth, Nakagami seventh, Fernandez, Di Giannantonio and Savadori.
The big fight now is for third. Aldeguer is flying and is only 4.6s behind.
Zarco is 15s clear at the front. Replay of the start shows Zarco sunk like a stone because he started on wets. He was so, so lucky to survive that Bastianini/Bagnaia/Mir incident.
Alex Marquez rejoins and is sixth, so good damage limitation. Acosta now third.
Alex Marquez has crashed out of third at Turn 3. Rear end came around. That is huge for the championship!
Five laps to go. Zarco's lead is 15.5s clear of Marc Marquez now.