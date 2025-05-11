Johann Zarco, LCR Honda, 2025 French MotoGP
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda, 2025 French MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
LIVE

2025 French MotoGP: Race updates LIVE!

Lap-by-lap updates from the 2025 MotoGP French Grand Prix.

Johann Zarco sensationally won the French MotoGP, his home race.

2025 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Race Results

11 May 2025
15:32
LCR says Johann Zarco "worried" it in the French GP

Johann Zarco was able to streak clear of Marc Marquez during the wet French Grand Prix - something that "really worried" the LCR team. 

Read Lucio Cecchinello's reaction to his rider's victory here

15:13
Marc Marquez "made one mistake" in French GP

Marc Marquez has extended his championship lead to 22 points after riding to a safe second in the French GP. 

But it wasn't a ride without incident, as he explains here

15:01
Honda deny Ducati an all-time record

Ducati denied a spot in the record books by Honda. Explained here...

Johann Zarco
Johann Zarco
14:37
Points

Le Mans: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings

14:30
Update on Joan Mir

Joan Mir crashed in the early stages of the race - here's an update on the Honda rider.

Joan Mir
Joan Mir
14:23
French GP - report

Read the full 2025 MotoGP French Grand Prix report here

14:15

The emotion in the crowd is quite something.

We've had an impromptu rendition of the national anthem, as well as Zarco's name being chanted.

The fans went nuts when Zarco was interviewed after his historic win.

14:01
Race Results

2025 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Race Results

14:00

Marc Marquez is second in a big day for his championship, while Fermin Aldeguer gets a first MotoGP podium!

14:00
A historic result in France

What a stunning result for Honda rider Johann Zarco at his home round, the French MotoGP at Le Mans.

Johann Zarco
Johann Zarco
14:00
Chequered flag - Johann Zarco wins!

Johann Zarco takes the chequered flag and wins the French Grand Prix - the first Frenchman to do so since 1954.

He is a MotoGP winner again, Honda is a MotoGP winner again. What. A. Day!

13:59

The crowd is blowing the roof off this place. 

13:58
Lap 26/26

One lap to go! Zarco leads by 20 seconds. 

13:57

No rear grip left for Acosta. He's getting lots of movement on the gas and loses third to Aldeguer on the way out of Turn 6. 

13:56
Lap 25/26

Two laps to go for Zarco who is 19.1s clear at the front. 

Aldeguer is hounding Acosta for third now. 

13:55

If it stays as is, Marc Marquez will lead the championship by 22 points. 

13:55
Crash - Alex Marquez

Alex Marquez has gone down at Turn 11 and is out!

13:54
Lap 24/26

Three laps to go. Zarco is 18s up the road. He is so close to a dream win, the first for France on home soil since 1954!

13:54
Podium battle

Pedro Acosta is third, after Alex Marquez's crash.

But Fermin Aldeguer is chasing him down.

Four laps to go!

Pedro Acosta
Pedro Acosta
13:53
Lap 23/26

Four laps to go. Zarco is almost 17s clear at the front now. Marc Marquez is second. Acosta third but has Aldeguer coming for him. 

Vinales is fifth, Alex Marquez sixth, Nakagami seventh, Fernandez, Di Giannantonio and Savadori. 

13:52

The big fight now is for third. Aldeguer is flying and is only 4.6s behind. 

13:51
Lap 22/26

Zarco is 15s clear at the front. Replay of the start shows Zarco sunk like a stone because he started on wets. He was so, so lucky to survive that Bastianini/Bagnaia/Mir incident. 

13:50

Alex Marquez rejoins and is sixth, so good damage limitation. Acosta now third. 

13:50
Crash - Alex Marquez

Alex Marquez has crashed out of third at Turn 3. Rear end came around. That is huge for the championship!

13:49
Lap 21/26

Five laps to go. Zarco's lead is 15.5s clear of Marc Marquez now. 

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

RR News
18m ago
Michael Dunlop delivers blunt verdict on two controversies at North West 200
Michael Dunlop, 2025 North West 200, podium (Supersport Race 1).
MotoGP News
24m ago
LCR “was really worried” when Zarco was faster than Marquez in French MotoGP
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda, 2025 French MotoGP
RR News
27m ago
Davey Todd “pretty fired up”, North West 200 drama "eating away at me"
Davey Todd, 2025 North West 200.
RR News
29m ago
Peter Hickman picks out BMW trait that “bodes well” for Isle of Man TT after NW200 podium
Peter Hickman, 2025 North West 200.
MotoGP News
43m ago
Marc Marquez reveals “only mistake” of his wet French MotoGP ride
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 French MotoGP

More News

F1 News
51m ago
Fatherhood for Max Verstappen tipped to be bad news for his F1 rivals
Max Verstappen, Kelly Piquet
MotoGP News
59m ago
Honda sensationally stop Ducati from breaking their unique MotoGP record
Gigi Dall'Igna
MotoGP Results
1h ago
Le Mans: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
Francesco Bagnaia crash, 2025 French MotoGP
MotoGP News
1h ago
Update on Joan Mir after his nasty crash at French MotoGP
Joan Mir
MotoGP News
1h ago
2025 French MotoGP: Johann Zarco wins dramatic flag-to-flag Le Mans race
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda, 2025 French MotoGP