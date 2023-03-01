The Williams driver made his F1 debut with Red Bull’s sister team Toro Rosso in 2019 but was prompted to the senior team mid-way through the season in a seat swap with Pierre Gasly.

Despite managing two podium finishes, Albon struggled to match Verstappen’s performances and was out-qualified by the Dutchman at every race in 2020.

The British-born Thai was demoted to be the team’s reserve driver for 2021, with Sergio Perez brought in to become Verstappen’s third teammate in three years.

Reflecting on his tough spell at Red Bull in a column for The Players’ Tribune, Albon wrote: “This isn’t to throw shade at anyone at Red Bull Racing or Max or anything, honestly. But the car is set up in a unique way that is built around the lead driver, and that’s Max.

“And, look, I totally get why. I mean, when all is said and done, he might be the greatest driver of all time.

“But he has a very distinct style of driving, and he likes the car set up a certain way that’s hard for a lot of drivers to sync up with.

“Of course, you can tinker and tweak your own car, but just the Red Bull in general is suited to Max’s style.”

Albon, who secured a full-time return to the F1 grid with Williams in 2022, went on to compare the handling of the Red Bull car to a video game.

“I like a lot of front end and nose,” he explained. “I’ve been teammates with George and Charles and I’ve always had way more nose than them. Basically think front-end sensitivity.

“And when I got into the Red Bull … I mean there was so much nose on the thing that if you blew on the wheel the car would turn.

“If you play Call of Duty, or a game like that, turn your sensitivity up to the highest it will go. That’s what it’s like to drive that car.

“And like I said, I completely understand why. Max was, at the time, a future world champion. It was clear for all to see. So, of course, you’re going to build your car how he likes.”

Albon said it didn’t take him long to understand the struggles Gasly went through.

“When I got in the car and had a few sessions under my belt, I thought of Pierre. ‘I get it. I get it, mate’,” Albon added.