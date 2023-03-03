The seven-time world champion had been flagged by the FIA ahead of the opening practice session of the 2023 F1 season in Bahrain after Mercedes failed to confirm whether Hamilton will comply with the regulation.

But the FIA stewards decided to take no further action after giving Hamilton an exemption.

"The Stewards having heard from a team representative and receiving a medical report from the team doctor of Mercedes AMG-PETRONAS F1 Team, which requested an exemption," the stewards noted.

"The Stewards consulted the FIA Medical Delegate, who viewed the medical report, examined the driver and concurred with the opinion therein. We have determined to take no further action as there are concerns about disfigurement with frequent attempts at removal of the device."

F1 re-enforced a ban on drivers wearing jewellery in the car for 2022, leading to a long-running stand-off between Hamilton and the FIA.

Hamilton looked set to defy the ruling at last year’s Miami Grand Prix before eventually backing down and removing his ear piercings.

Having slammed the clampdown as a “step backwards” and an “unnecessary spat”, Hamilton was given an exemption to allow for more discussions amid the threat of possible sanctions.

Hamilton, who was the focus of the debate due to wearing the most jewellery out of all the drivers, was summoned to see the stewards at the Singapore Grand Prix over a potential breach.

The 38-year-old avoided a penalty for wearing his nose stud during qualifying in Singapore after producing a medical exemption letter, though Mercedes were fined.