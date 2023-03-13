The 38-year-old is in the final year of his Mercedes contract and, although both he and the team have claimed an extension will be agreed, it remains unsigned.

Hamilton denied Jenson Button and Damon Hill’s claims that he was delaying a new deal due to Mercedes’ problems with the W14.

Why Mercedes car concept needs to CHANGE Video of Why Mercedes car concept needs to CHANGE

Sky presenter Lazenby told the Express that money wouldn’t get in the way of a new contract: “No, I think Lewis would never make those demands anyway, I don’t think that it’s the money that motivates him.

“I think it’s the success and I think he will remain so long as he feels that he’s in the best position to get that eighth world championship.

“I think it’s as simple as that, he’s driven not by race wins, he’s driven by championships now and that will dictate his longevity. I don’t think retirement’s imminent at all actually.”

Hamilton is now second in the list of highest F1 driver salaries behind his rival Max Verstappen but a new deal will inevitably be costly for Mercedes.

The driver claimed during the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix that he would continue racing, despite his age, until he broke the all-time record for F1 championships by winning his eighth.

But could George Russell’s emergence force Mercedes to reconsider Hamilton’s value?

Russell outperformed Hamilton in 2022 and was responsible for Mercedes’ sole grand prix victory.

“No, I don’t think it will come to that,” said Lazenby.

“I don’t think you can underestimate the value of Lewis’ marketing potential to a brand like Mercedes either.

"I think that’s why he commands figures way in excess of George at this stage of George’s career.”

Mercedes are in the early process of rethinking the concept of their F1 2023 car after a season-opening race which team principal Toto Wolff called the “worst day in racing”.

The F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix this weekend will arrive too soon for a major overhaul but Hamilton and Russell will be hoping to be more competitive with Red Bull, Aston Martin and Ferrari.