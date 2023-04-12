Watch out for Alpine? Six-tenths gain expected from new F1 upgrades

According to a report in German publication Auto Motor und Sport, Alpine have an “aggressive” development programme in place to improve their fortunes in F1 2023.

They have started the year as the fifth-fastest team, with a gap still to make up to the top teams.

In Australia, Alpine appeared to be on the pace as Pierre Gasly stuck with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz for the majority of the race.

Alpine were one of the teams that developed their car the most throughout 2022 - something they’re keen to replicate again this season with substantial upgrades at Baku and Imola.

“It’s a game of dependencies, unfortunately,” Otmar Szafnauer said. “But we think we can at least keep up with the development pace of Ferrari, Mercedes and Aston Martin.”

However, one problem Alpine may have is the cost cap.

Alpine saw both of their cars crash out of the Australian Grand Prix following the final standing start of the race.

Szafnauer conceded that spare parts, rather than upgrades, might have to be the immediate focus now.

“It’s not yet a problem for the cost cap, even though the accident cost us dearly,” he added. “But the accident has shifted the priorities.

“For now, we need spare parts for Baku. You don’t just rebuild things like a front wing in a fortnight. We still have to check whether that has an influence on whether we can bring our development package to its full extent.”

Alpine sit sixth in the F1 constructors’ championship, four points behind McLaren.