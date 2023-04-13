‘Here for many years to come’ - Horner responds to Newey-Mercedes rumours

Last month FIA press conference host Tom Clarkson claimed that Newey’s contract with Red Bull is up for renewal, leading to F1 Nation podcast co-host and 1996 world champion Damon Hill to suggest the 64-year-old could be interested in a switch to rivals Mercedes to help Lewis Hamilton’s quest to return to winning ways.

Chief technical officer Newey is regarded as one of the greatest technical minds in F1 history, with his car designs helping Red Bull win all 11 of their world championship titles.

"His heart is still very much in Formula 1 and his commitment to the team is, it's not something…" Horner told Sky Sports News.

"We don't talk about contracts or longevity of contracts, but he'll be here for many years to come.

"There's always going to be rumours in this paddock, that's Formula 1.

“He's such an important part of our team and popular part of our team.

"It's great to have him with us for the long term, but also to be involved in some of the things we're now getting involved in."

What about Verstappen’s future?

Max Verstappen’s future has also been thrown into question after he threatened to quit F1 over the sprint format.

The Dutchman has a long-term contract with Red Bull running until 2028 but has hinted that his current deal may be his last, raising the prospect of him walking away from F1 at 31.

Although Horner doesn’t see Verstappen quitting any time soon, he admitted a prolonged F1 career similar to that of fellow two-time world champion Fernando Alonso is unlikely.

"Max is his own man and he's very, very strong in his opinions and on his outlook on what he wants to do in his life," Horner explained.

"And I don't see him being a Fernando Alonso and still racing at 41 or 42 years of age, or maybe not in Formula 1, but what his love and passion is, is racing.

"If he's not racing on track at the moment, he's racing in the virtual world, he's driving GT cars for fun, and his passion is just driving and racing, and while that burns within him, he's going to keep going.

"But how long that burns for, that's each individual's own journey, they've got to find that out for themselves."