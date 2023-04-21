Explained: Why James Vowles is banned from signing Mercedes engineers

Vowles was appointed Williams team principal ahead of the new season following the departure of Jost Capito in December.

It’s Vowles’ first year in the top job having been head of Mercedes’ strategy team for the years prior.

Are Williams the biggest improvers in F1 this season? | F1 2023 Video of Are Williams the biggest improvers in F1 this season? | F1 2023

Vowles slowly gained more and more responsibility within Mercedes and was even tipped to be a potential replacement for Toto Wolff in the coming years.

The 43-year-old is tasked with turning F1’s legendary British team around, with Williams still looking for a new technical director.

However, Vowles will be unable to poach any of Mercedes’ staff.

“That is correct. But that’s not just the case between Mercedes and me," Vowles told Auto Motor und Sport.

“Anyone who leaves a team cannot simply take people with them. In my particular circumstances, I know some very intelligent people from other organisations that I’m in touch with.”

With the F1 cost cap in play, teams have to carefully consider the personnel they bring into their organisations.

Vowles was keen to point out that “efficiency” is key, hinting that Williams haven’t structured their team best in the new financial era of the sport.

“It depends on what the 800 people are doing and how efficiently they work within the budget cap,” he added. “That’s what it’s all about, efficiency.

“I don’t think we were particularly clever in working out the cost cap. We are in the process of changing that. The number of employees falls back on this.

“To answer your question: there are different models. But if you look at the top teams - Red Bull, Mercedes and Ferrari - they employ a lot of smart people. That’s what you strive for.”