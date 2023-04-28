Alonso could only manage sixth on the grid for Sunday’s race, just over one-second shy of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who claimed his third consecutive Baku pole position.

The Spaniard’s running in FP1 was curtailed by a DRS issue - the rear wing flap wasn’t opening meaning he lost crucial lap time.

The issue occurred again in Q3, hampering his and Aston Martin teammate Lance Stroll’s session.

Speaking after qualifying, Alonso said: “We could have been better, we had some issues in FP1 and qualifying with DRS which cost us a few tenths.

“It’s so tight, the standings will be different. But there are plenty of opportunities. Hopefully we can recover a few places.”

The two-time world champion wasn’t too surprised by Ferrari’s surprise pole in Azerbaijan either.

“In Jeddah, Ferrari were also the front row but Charles took a penalty,” he added. “They are generally fast but have been unlucky - the penalty to Carlos [Sainz], the DNF to Charles."

Stroll was happy with the handling of his Aston Martin but lamented the DRS issue that also impacted his qualifying.

“It was close, the car felt good but we had some DRS issues. Q3 especially I didn’t have DRS so that cost some time.”

“It’s just free lap time down the straights so that was frustrating. We’ve got to sort that out for the race. A little night’s sleep and straight into qualifying tomorrow morning for some more fast laps.”