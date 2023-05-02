Leclerc admits “too early” to talk about new Ferrari contract 

The 25-year-old is under contract to Ferrari until the end of 2024 but has been found himself linked with a switch to Mercedes amid uncertainty over Lewis Hamilton’s future.

Leclerc insisted there had “not yet” been any talks with the Silver Arrows ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, before Mercedes chief Toto Wolff admitted later in the Baku weekend that the Monegasque is on his “long-term radar”.

Asked in an interview with Bild whether he has any conditions for a contract extension with F1’s most famous team, Leclerc said: "No, because I believe in the team 100% and trust everyone from the mechanics to the team principal.

"The team also has to believe in me too. But it's also too early to talk about a new contract.”

Leclerc reiterated that he still believes he can achieve his F1 goals with Ferrari, despite the Italian outfit’s failure to provide him with a car capable of winning a championship.

"When I dream of being world champion one day, in my mind I wear a red racing suit and get out of a red car,” he said.

“Not every driver can say it openly, but I think every F1 driver would love to drive for Ferrari.

"So I'm very lucky to be part of Ferrari.”

Leclerc added: “Of course I want to win. But the ups and downs don't make me tired.

“In 2020 and 2021 we were in a process in which we had to fight Mercedes and Red Bull again. This includes setbacks.

“In 2022 and this year we did not take the step we wanted. We have to make up for that now.”

Asked if he would need to join Red Bull in order to become world champion, Leclerc responded: “I don’t think so.”

Leclerc also underlined his confidence in new Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur and believes Mattia Binotto’s successor is the right man to lead the Scuderia back to F1 glory.

"Fred has a good medium and long-term vision for the team,” Leclerc explained. “I have no doubt that he is the one who can lead Ferrari back to the top.

“Fred has proven in his previous jobs that he knows which screws to turn in order to be successful.

"Fred has a good eye for what could work even better in the individual departments. He constantly analyses things and puts them to the test."