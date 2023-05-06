Tost made headlines at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix when he sensationally claimed he had lost trust in his engineers due to his side’s poor performance at the start of the 2023 season.

“The engineers are telling me that we will make some good progress, but I don't trust them anymore,” Tost said in Jeddah. “I just want to see the lap time, because this is the only thing which counts.

“During the winter months they told me the car is fantastic, we've made a big progress. And then we come to Bahrain and we are nowhere. What should I say?”

Speaking on Friday at this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix, Tost said he now “totally” trusts his engineering department after revealing the departure of one team member.

“The person I didn't trust anymore is out, as you can imagine,” he explained. “And the others I trust, totally easy. And they do a good job.”

Although Tost did not name the individual concerned, it has been reported that former head of aerodynamics Dickon Balmforth left the Faenza outfit shortly after the start of the campaign.

67-year-old Tost will step down as AlphaTauri’s team principal at the end of this season and be replaced by Ferrari sporting director Laurent Mekies.

Tost is set to remain as a consultant for the team until the end of 2024.