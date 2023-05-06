Hamilton could only qualify 13th on the grid for Sunday's race in Miami after making a mistake at Turn 1 on his final flying lap.

Prior to this weekend, the seven-time world champion had never failed to qualify lower than sixth on the grid at any race in the United States.

Hamilton was left frustrated with Mercedes at the end of the session, telling his team over the radio: “You left it way too late, guys."

It also marks the first time since last year's Italian Grand Prix at Monza that Hamilton has not reached Q3.

Mercedes teammate George Russell narrowly progressed into the top-10 shootout.

"A session to forget for Lewis Hamilton in Q2," said Sky Sports pundit Anthony Davidson.

"Just the rear going light at the wrong point and that compromises Turn Two. You can hear he's desperately trying to get on the power.

"A lap to forget for Lewis Hamilton, this track is going to punish you for even the smallest of mistakes."