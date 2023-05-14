Daniel Ricciardo asked which F1 driver is likeliest to date Taylor Swift…

The megastar musician was bizarrely romantically linked with Fernando Alonso - a rumour with no foundation which was quickly discarded, although not before Alonso had some fun by posting social media clips including her songs.

ESPN asked Ricciardo which driver might go on a date with her and he didn’t back down from answering.

Can Fernando Alonso win races for Aston Martin in 2023? | F1 Video of Can Fernando Alonso win races for Aston Martin in 2023? | F1

He exclaimed: “Definitely not Alonso!

“I called BS on that from the start! And I hope I wasn’t the only one. So let’s just clear that one up!”

So, who?

“Someone who is into the arts,” Ricciardo said. “She strikes me as a pure artist.”

Charles Leclerc, perhaps, he was asked. The Ferrari driver recently released his own music.

“He’s got the piano going…”

Nyck de Vries is also an avid piano player, he was told.

Ricciardo replied: “Really?

“They have got a starting chance, for sure. Anyone who appreciates the arts!”

But certainly not Aston Martin driver Alonso.

“Alonso? He appreciates racing. Only racing,” Ricciardo said.

“Anytime I see him do anything, it’s just racing!

“I quickly cancelled him out of the conversation.

“Let’s be nice! We are getting some giggles…”