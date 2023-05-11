Lewis Hamilton and Shakira “just friends” after dinner and yacht cruise

11 May 2023
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA,

Lewis Hamilton picked up singer Shakira for a cruise on a yacht in Miami.

But the Mercedes F1 driver and the superstar singer are “just friends”, The Sun report.

Hamilton and Shakira were also seen enjoying a dinner together within the past week.

Shakira recently ended her marriage to ex-Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique.

Hamilton collected Shakira from her £16m Miami mansion on a yacht and took her for a spin on the water.

She was also hanging out with actor Tom Cruise during the grid walk at last weekend’s F1 Miami Grand Prix.

Miles Chamley-Watson, an American fencer and one of Hamilton’s friends, was also on the yacht trip.