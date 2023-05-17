Due to Red Bull’s dominance in F1 2023, Verstappen and Perez are often the only two drivers capable of winning each weekend.

Verstappen has three wins to his name, while Perez has started the year strongly with two victories.

Why are Mercedes going backwards in F1 2023? Video of Why are Mercedes going backwards in F1 2023?

The reigning world champion’s reaction to losing out in Saudi Arabia was criticised by former Mercedes driver Nico Rosberg, saying that Verstappen could be more “gracious” in defeat.

Heading into this weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - which is under threat due to flooding - Verstappen leads Perez by 14 points.

Speaking on the Pardon My Take podcast, Perez defended Verstappen for how he handles being beaten in F1.

"He's a good loser, I'll say," Perez commented which resulted in laughter from Verstappen and the two podcast hosts.

"He has a fame of [a] bad loser," he added.

"But honestly whenever I beat him he's like, he's really like 'well done'.

"And it's not very normal in F1 to have like, that sort of teammate.

"He really comes and you know, 'well done mate' and you can see that he feels it, and that's... I appreciate that."