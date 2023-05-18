The Mercedes F1 driver and the superstar singer were photographed together on a yacht in Miami.

But, according to TMZ, their liaisons were not limited to that boat trip.

They reportedly met at Cipriani’s restaurant in Miami, after the F1 grand prix.

Then they met again at Hamilton’s Florida house, days later.

“No word on whether they're just friends or if there's a romance brewing,” the report states.

Hamilton, 38, was previously in a relationship with pop star Nicole Scherzinger.

Shakira, 46, is single after her marriage to ex-Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique came to an end.

The F1 rumour mill was recently sent into a frenzy by odd suggestions that Fernando Alonso was involved with singer Taylor Swift.

Those bizarre rumours (which Alonso had some fun with) were proved to be false.

But Hamilton and Shakira? Watch this space.