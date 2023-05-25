Mercedes finally drop ‘zeropod’ concept as revised W14 emerges

The long-awaited updates, originally scheduled for the cancelled Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, include new bodywork, a new floor and front suspension in a bid to improve the competitiveness of their underperforming 2023 challenger.

Mercedes’ revised W14 now features a more conventional sidepod design which draws similarities to the one adopted by Aston Martin, who have emerged as Red Bull’s nearest challengers in 2023.

It is the result of Mercedes’ decision to change their unique design philosophy which was first introduced at the start of F1’s new era of regulations in 2022.

But after a difficult 2022 season which featured just a single victory, and having started the new campaign well off the pace, Mercedes conceded they needed to change concepts to get back to the front of the grid.

The upgrades were seen publicly for the first time in the Monaco pitlane on Thursday, ahead of this weekend’s grand prix.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has warned that the upgrades will not be a “silver bullet”.

"We need to be careful not to draw too many conclusions from this one event," Wolff said. "We are introducing the first step in a new development direction.

"It won't be a silver bullet; from my experience, they do not exist in our sport. We hope that it gives the drivers a more stable and predictable platform. Then we can build on that in the weeks and months ahead.

"F1 is tough competition and a meritocracy. We are not where we want to be but there's no sense of entitlement. It's just about hard work to get us to the front."