The ex-F1 driver was fined R$5m - then equivalent to £778,846 - by a court in Brazil in March.

His attempts to appeal the verdict have now failed, Globo report.

Charges were brought to Piquet by four human rights groups.

Piquet made comments about Hamilton in an interview conducted in November 2021.

He later apologised to Hamilton.

Piquet, aged 70, is a three-time F1 champion.

His daughter, Kelly Piquet, is the partner of Max Verstappen.

Hamilton said when the initial ruling was made, earlier this year: "Back when it happened I made comments on it - I still believe that we generally shouldn't be giving people that are just full of hate a platform.

"I'd like to acknowledge the Brazil government. I think it's pretty amazing what they have done in holding someone accountable, showing people that it's not tolerated.

"Racism and homophobia is not acceptable and there is no place for it within our society.”