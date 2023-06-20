After making a strong start to the season with two victories from the opening four races, three poor weekends on the bounce has seen the Mexican’s title hopes fade in dramatic fashion.

Verstappen has capitalised on Perez’s recent struggles to claim four consecutive victories and open up a 69-point advantage at the top of the F1 drivers’ championship.

Writing in his latest Sky F1 column following the Canadian Grand Prix, Brundle suggested that Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton are the only two drivers capable of fighting Verstappen.

However, he doesn’t think Red Bull would consider replacing Perez any time soon.

“Perez impressively won two of the first four races this season, importantly with Verstappen second to him each time, but it has all fallen apart since Max came from ninth on the grid in Miami to comfortably beat pole-sitting Sergio,” Brundle wrote.

“Perez will need all his maturity and experience, along with team and family support, to turn his head around and start delivering his speed and potential.

“I suspect only Alonso and Hamilton would have the head to cope with Verstappen at this moment and I doubt Red Bull would want that volatility in their team.”

Brundle added: “The team's perfect scenario would be Sergio to finish a close second to Max every race, and win when Max can’t.

“The trouble is that, as Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon found out, fine young drivers get buried alongside the Dutchman's speed.

“At the same time, Red Bull can't have Perez off form when Mercedes, Ferrari and Aston Martin inevitably home in on them. That's why they'll support him all the way.”