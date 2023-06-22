‘I would do it’ - Schumacher 'ready' to make return amid Williams speculation

The American rookie’s stuttering form has resulted in a number of rumours about him potentially being replaced.

Due to Schumacher’s involvement with Mercedes - they supply Williams with engines - the German has been linked with a return with the Grove outfit.

Another factor aiding Schumacher’s potential return is the relationship between Toto Wolff and James Vowles.

Plus, Sargeant was signed by the previous Williams management, not Vowles, so they potentially could be less loyal to him if his performances don’t get better.

Speaking during the Canadian Grand Prix weekend, Schumacher stated that he was “working very hard” to get back into F1.

“I’m always ready. Believe me, I’m working very hard to hopefully be back in the car soon,” he told German broadcaster RTL.

“See you very soon. By next year at the latest it should be that time again. I’m sure something will develop in the near future.

“I would do it. It is unlikely that something like this will happen as there are also contracts that are mostly kept. But I believe that every team is a good option.”