Toto Wolff pictured with Nyck De Vries just hours after Red Bull sacking

The Mercedes F1 team principal and the ex-AlphaTauri driver were pictured at a cafe in Monaco on Wednesday, a day after Red Bull made their decision.

Toto Wolff and Nyck de Vries were seen at a café in Monaco today. #F1 pic.twitter.com/aodVcPjgxT — Fastest Pitstop (@FastestPitStop) July 12, 2023

De Vries lost his AlphaTauri drive after just 10 grands prix as a full-time driver, having not scored a single point all season.

Daniel Ricciardo will replace him immediately, from next weekend's F1 Hungarian Grand Prix until the end of the season.

Wolff and De Vries have obvious history together so their meeting is interesting.

Last season, De Vries acted as Mercedes' third driver - a role now occupied by Mick Schumacher.

At Monza last year, De Vries was able to step in and drive for Williams when Alex Albon was unwell. His impressive performance in that race, which drew plaudits from Lewis Hamilton, convinced Red Bull to place him in their sister team AlphaTauri for 2023.

But Helmut Marko, the Red Bull consultant, has lost his patience with De Vries already.

It remains to be seen if Wolff's influence can help De Vries find another seat on the 2024 F1 grid.

Mercedes' close ties with Williams might be his best bet. Albon is contracted for 2024 but Logan Sargeant is not yet tied down.

Marko had expressed doubts that De Vries will get another shot in F1 and recommended he try a career in endurance racing.