The deal remains unsigned but the Mercedes driver’s admission is a major step towards his future being sorted.

Hamilton’s current deal will expire at the end of this year.

“It’s very, very close,” he said about a new contract being confirmed.

“It might be announced at the end of the year. I might keep you waiting!

“Honestly, I don’t have any more information for you to share. It continues to be with the lawyers, back and forth on things.”

Hamilton was asked if his role in the negotiations has now ended, and he replied: “I’ve not been part of it the whole time.

“I’ve been removed from it from the beginning. I’ve been wanting to focus on all the other things I have going on.

“The team has been working on it in the background.

“There’s no negotiation left. It’s just all the small bits.”

The length of Hamilton’s new contract - and the finances - have not been confirmed.

At 38 he is the second-oldest driver on the current F1 grid, and he’s seeking an all-time record eighth championship.

Mercedes will have to take a huge step forward to usurp Red Bull to make that happen.

The Daily Mail previously reported that a sticking point in Hamilton’s contract talks was Mercedes’ reluctance to agree to a 10-year ambassadorial role after his F1 career ends.

The same report claimed Mercedes wanted to give him a one-year deal with the option of one more.