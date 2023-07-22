Hamilton heads Verstappen and Perez in final practice 

Seven-time world champion Hamilton, who has eight pole positions and eight victories at the Hungaroring, was 0.250s clear of his great F1 rival during the qualifying simulation runs.

Despite topping the timesheets at one of his best tracks, Hamilton’s effort was still a couple of tenths shy of the outright best lap set by Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc during FP2 on Friday.

Sergio Perez bounced back from crashing on his first lap of opening practice to slot into third, just 0.013s behind Red Bull teammate Verstappen.

Nico Hulkenberg was a surprise fourth for Haas, ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris and the second Mercedes of George Russell, who was three tenths slower than Hamilton.

The Ferrari pair of Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were seventh and eighth, while Fernando Alonso and Valtteri Bottas completed the top-10 order for Aston Martin and Alfa Romeo.

Daniel Ricciardo was 18th fastest on his F1 comeback with AlphaTauri, ahead of only Esteban Ocon’s Alpine and his teammate Yuki Tsunoda.