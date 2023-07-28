With rain forecast throughout the weekend, F1 and the FIA are putting contingency plans in place to be as flexible as possible in the event that weather disrupts running.

Friday’s practice session is taking place in wet conditions with heavy rain falling at Spa-Francorchamps.

During the session, the FIA confirmed that FP1 will not be used to determine the grid.

F1 is hosting a sprint format weekend in Belgium, with the Sprint Shootout and Sprint Race scheduled to take place on Saturday.

Friday’s regular qualifying is being treated as a priority and the FIA says that other sessions may be cancelled or rescheduled to ensure it takes place.

In the event qualifying cannot go ahead at all, then the grid for Sunday’s main grand prix would be determined by championship order.

“We can confirm that the teams have been informed that Free Practice will not be used to set the grid for either the Sprint or the Grand Prix this weekend,” a statement read.

“This has been done to ensure that teams do not treat the first session of the weekend as a competitive session. While the situation regarding the weather is constantly evolving, the priority will be to run a qualifying session for the Grand Prix.

“Other sessions may be cancelled or rescheduled to facilitate this, and if it is impossible to run a qualifying then the grid will be set by championship order.”