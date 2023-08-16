Wolff joined Mercedes in 2013 on the eve of their dominance in the V6 hybrid era.

Under Wolff’s leadership, Mercedes remained unbeaten in the constructors’ championship between 2014 and 2021, marking one of the most dominant spells in F1 history.

The 51-year-old has a 33 per cent share in Mercedes, amassing a net worth of $1.6 billion.

Answering in a TikTok Q&A on Mercedes’ official account, Wolff was asked about the challenges of being an F1 team boss.

He replied: “The hardest part being a team principal is to juggle all of those areas.

“There’s the racing side and the regulations, and then to keep working with our sponsors and having a long-term view so getting that balance right is tricky.

“What is important is to have an interest in the people and enjoy the interaction - that’s what I love to do.”

Mercedes have failed to challenge Red Bull once again in F1 2023, with the German manufacturer on course to finish a distant second.

Since the new regulations were introduced at the start of last year, Mercedes have won just once.