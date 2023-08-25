During second practice, Verstappen reported to his team: “The car is just, in the medium speed, doing some weird things. I think we move it rearwards, maybe it's the brakes? I don't know. It's really weird.

It meant that Verstappen could not topple Lando Norris at the top of the timesheets.

Who Will Be Red Bull's Next F1 Driver? Video of Who Will Be Red Bull&#039;s Next F1 Driver?

Speaking after practice, Verstappen was asked if it was a “cause for concern”.

He replied: “No, it’s just particular corners I was not really happy with the balance, so it’s all about trying to sort that out a little bit more.”

Verstappen was more content with how his car felt on heavier fuel.

“Pretty good,” he added. “Tried some things on the car. I think FP2 was a little bit more difficult, but I think overall FP2 was really difficult to get a clean lap, there were a lot of cars always around.

“It was fine, but we have a few things that we want to improve, but even on the long runs the car was handling quite well, so overall I think it was quite a good day.”

Verstappen has won the last two Dutch Grands Prix from pole position in 2021 and 2022.