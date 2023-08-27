A deluge of rain hit the Zandvoort circuit on Lap 60, prompting the field to switch onto intermediates.

Who Will Be Red Bull's Next F1 Driver? Video of Who Will Be Red Bull&#039;s Next F1 Driver?

With conditions rapidly worsening, some drivers opted to pit for extreme wets, before Alfa Romeo’s Zhou Guanyu aquaplaned into the barriers at Turn 1.

Sergio Perez was also caught out by the conditions, spinning into the barriers at the first corner as he slipped down to third.

The red flag was flown on Lap 65 of 72, setting up an eight-lap sprint to the finish when conditions are deemed safe to race.

The restart order will be Max Verstappen, Fernando Alonso, Perez, Pierre Gasly, Carlos Sainz, Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris, George Russell, Alex Albon and Oscar Piastri.