Verstappen stormed to his ninth consecutive victory in F1 2023 as Alonso returned to the podium for the first time since Montreal.

Gasly secured his first podium for Alpine, picking up third after Sergio Perez was penalised for speeding.

It was a tough day for Ferrari as Carlos Sainz finished fifth, while Charles Leclerc retired early on with damage.

As per usual, the post-race discussion in the cooldown was interesting.

Alonso’s pace early on - and Ferrari’s lack of throughout - featured heavily in the discussion.

Gasly: “Fu**ing hell. That was sketchy. You box lap one or lap two?”

Verstappen: “Lap two.”

Gasly: “How was that first lap?”

Verstappen: “Slippery but Fernando was fast in that rain lap [at the start]. He nearly passed me!”

Alonso: “I had very good grip in those conditions.”

Gasly: “Ferrari struggled so much.”

Alonso: “I think Charles had some damage. He went off in front of me at Turn 11 so I think he damaged something. He was so slow.”

Gasly: “Where did you pass Carlos? Turn 1?”

Alonso: “Turn 1.”